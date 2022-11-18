Chris Hemsworth Revealed a Health Update That Could Stop His Acting Career for a While

The action star added that he hopes others will watch his journey on the show so that they can become more aware of their own health. Chris then declared that he’s taking a break from acting for the first time in 13 years to focus on what really matters to him: his health and his family.

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off," he said of the episode. "And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home, and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."