Is Gamora Ready to Rekindle Things with Quill in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Trailer?
The first Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer was revealed exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. We know what you're all wondering — do Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) reunite?
Does Gamora even remember Quill? Here's what we learned at Hall H.
Gamora and Quill do reunite in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer. However, it's a bittersweet moment. Quill is back to square one with his girl. Gamora's adopted a bit of a new hairstyle. However, it's like all of her character development from the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films is completely nonexistent.
Does Gamora remember Quill in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'?
Quill who? Gamora can't even remember her boyfriend's name. At one point in the trailer, Quill tries to have a heartfelt moment with Gamora. Drax (Dave Bautista) roasts Quill when Gamora doesn't respond to his romantic gestures and calls him Quinn.
The first Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer made it clear that Quill has his work cut out for him if he wants to get Gamora back. Will he be successful? Naturally, the trailer left that question unanswered.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' cast hadn't seen the trailer yet either!
Chris Pratt revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con panel that the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer reveal was also the first time that the cast had seen the footage. He admitted that it was an emotional experience for all of them.
The feeling was mutual for the thousands of fans who stood outside for hours to get into Hall H for the Marvel panel.
After all, James Gunn told the Hall H crowd himself that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would be the last film for this group of Guardians characters. That doesn't necessarily mean that that's the end of Guardians of the Galaxy films, however.
They just won't be with Quill, Gamora, and the rest of the sassy crew of the Benatar.
The trailer also finally hinted at Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) backstory. And Hall H was surprised by the appearance of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). He told the crowd that he was eager to study such "un-evolved, disgusting, lowlife scum," so he could create the perfect, genetically enhanced human being.
Yes, he's talking about Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)!
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be part of Marvel Phase 5. Could we see Quill and the Benatar crew return to Avengers: Secret Wars in Phase 6? Don't rule out the current Guardians gang just yet! (Although that is unconfirmed at this point, we must reiterate.)
The final chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy premieres in theaters on May 5, 2023.