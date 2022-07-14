Is Marvel Actually Working on a Scarlet Witch Solo Movie? Here's What We Know

To say that Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) had a rough time after reading the Darkhold would be an understatement. The book of the damned consumed Wanda's soul, drowning her in a toxic sludge of darkness, grief, and desperation as she tried to get her boys Billy and Tommy back. As a result, the Scarlet Witch committed terrible acts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Will the Scarlet Witch get a chance to redeem herself in a solo movie?