For longtime fans of the series, this is beyond frustrating. The Wizarding World has rules that even Dumbledore can’t transcend. So why, when he duels Credence, are they somehow transported out of the muggle street they began dueling on?

Also, let’s be honest: Dumbledore would never be so careless as to duel in plain sight of muggles. This is not only completely out of canon but also utterly out of line with the character established throughout the Harry Potter books and films. It’s not a superhero movie, but now, we’re all of a sudden worried about muggle casualties.