'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Sees Gamora Reunite With the Titular Team

The long-awaited film will explore Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) tragic backstory and introduce audiences to the powerful cosmic being Adam Warlock, played by Emmy-nominated actor Will Poulter.

The flick also marks the much-anticipated return of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), and we're excited to see the deadliest woman in the galaxy back in action. But wait, how is Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? We all sobbed over her murder in Avengers: Infinity War, so what's going on? Keep reading for all the known details.