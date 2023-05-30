Home > Entertainment > Marvel 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Hits Theaters in June — When Is It Streaming? Is 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' streaming any time soon? The highly-anticipated animated Marvel film releases in theaters on June 2. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 30 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures

Everyone's favorite web-slinger from an alternate dimension returns for a second theatrical outing. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues the multiverse-spanning adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), one of the youngest and newest iterations of Spider-Man in his home dimension. A year after the events of Into the Spider-Verse, Miles is introduced to the Spider-Society, an immense organization of different Spider-People who hail from countless alternate dimensions.

However, Miles finds himself at odds with Miguel O-Hara (Oscar Issac), a futuristic Spider-Man who leads the Spider-Society. Soon, Miles becomes the target of practically every single Spider-Person in the multiverse, save for allies like Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), leaving the young Spider-Man to do everything in his power to justify what it means to be his own Spider-Man. The film is set to be a major summer blockbuster, but when will the movie be streaming?

When is 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' streaming?

The home distribution rights for Across the Spider-Verse are in a rather interesting place. In April 2021, it was reported that Sony Studios had signed a multiyear deal with both Netflix and Disney for shared streaming rights to Sony films coming out between 2022 and 2026. This deal includes Across the Spider-Verse as well as the third film in the series, Beyond the Spider-Verse, due out in March 2024.

As for releases like Across the Spider-Verse, the film will be available on Netflix with "first-pay-window-rights" for the first 18 months of its home media release. While it will not be streaming concurrently with its theatrical release, it will be available on Netflix following its theatrical run.

