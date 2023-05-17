Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: @ShiinaBR via Twitter Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Will Swing Into 'Fortnite' 'Fortnite' leakers have confirmed that both a Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 skin will be added to the game, but when will they drop? By Sara Belcher May 17 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Every Spider-Man fan is looking forward to the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Miles Morales's animated tale. But fans not only get to look forward to the movie's release on June 2, but those who play Fortnite will be able to celebrate with a skin of the popular superhero. Though the new skin has yet to be confirmed by Epic Games, various Fortnite leakers have already confirmed it will be coming to the game — only leaving the question of when.

The Miles Morales skin does not yet have a release date.

Though Epic Games has not officially confirmed the skin, the developers have already teased the crossover event, posting a teaser on its Twitter with the caption "Miles… where are you!?" The teaser offered no hint as to the date of the pack's release, nor did the video have any audio to accompany it.

At this time, it's not clear when exactly the Miles Morales skin will be hitting the Fortnite eShop, but you can expect it to be sometime around the release of the film. According to popular Fortnite leak Twitter account @ShiinaBR, both Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 will be joining the game when the collab launches. In addition to the two skins, players will also be able to get the Miles Morales "Put 'er there" emote to accompany the two Spider-Verse icons.

It's also not clear just how much this pack will cost, though you can prepare to spend just as many V-Bucks as you traditionally would for a crossover cosmetic pack. By adding both Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 to the game, Epic Games will have brought together most of the various iterations of Spider-Man across the franchise's various installments.