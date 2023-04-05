The New Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Is Here!

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks promising and has plenty of action. The spinoff series comes five years after the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was the first animated movie to feature a Black character as the heroic webslinger. Upon its release, the first film was an instant hit. It chronicled Miles Morales’ adventures as the Marvel superhero.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it was announced that a sequel was in development. Now, the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here. The trailer has revealed even more details about the next chapter in Miles’ journey. Here's what we know about the star-studded cast and new Spider-Man movie trailer!

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer.

Source: Sony Pictures Facebook

Fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were undoubtedly disappointed when it was revealed that the sequel to the animated feature would be pushed back to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the seemingly endless wait, a new trailer for the movie is here and will surely please Spidey fans across the multiverse. See what we did there?

Article continues below advertisement

The trailer shows off the star-studded cast in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'

The three-minute trailer shows off an array of new characters teaming up with some of the franchise favorites. Returning to the crime fighting team is Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson). The sequel has also tapped Issa Rae and Jason Schwartzman to voice Spider-Woman and The Spot.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to officially joining the cast, Issa opened up about her desire to join the superhero universe during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I love Spider-Man and would love to be doing it if I were,” she teased.

However, the Insecure actor isn’t the only star joining the breakout film. Daniel Kaluuya, who rose to fame thanks to his breakout role in Get Out, will voice another variant of the webbed superhero, Spider-Punk. Furthermore, Bryan Tyree Henry will join the cast as Jefferson Davis.

Article continues below advertisement

When will ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ be released?

Following the release of the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans took to social media to express their excitement. “I am actually screaming, I am freaking out, HOLD ME,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “OK this isn't a 10/10 trailer, it's a 10000000000/10 trailer!!!! The movie is already looking like a masterpiece!!!!”