Home > Entertainment Source: AMC Theatres It's Fun for the Whole "Family" — Here's Where You Can Get A 'Fast X' Popcorn Bucket 'Fast and Furious' fans are desperate to get their hands on a car-shaped popcorn bucket for 'Fast X.' Here's where to get the item. By Anna Garrison May 18 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Suppose you're a dedicated fan of the Fast and Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel as street-racing, family-oriented Dom Toretto. In that case, you're probably invested in the tenth installment of the series, Fast X. Although each film gets a little crazier than the last, everyone can appreciate the wild antics and action-packed plot.

Article continues below advertisement

For Fast X, several theaters have created new popcorn buckets celebrating the film. Here's where you can race your way to the finish line before they sell out.

Source: Universal Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where to get a 'Fast X' popcorn bucket.

On their website, AMC theaters announced that they would be selling an exclusive Fast X popcorn "vessel" in the shape of Dominic's car on May 18, 2023, in participating theaters. The popcorn bucket costs $49.99 and is only available "at participating locations, while supplies last."

One user on Reddit described the item, saying that they worked at AMC and could see the product for themselves. The user claims there is a Dodge sticker on the bottom, marking it as a licensed Dodge product, and the wheels do move, making it one part food container, one part toy.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, AMC has provided a convenient list of participating theaters below the popcorn bucket announcement so that you won't have to search hard to find a theater carrying this fun item. It's important to note that due to buckets such as the Scream VI popcorn bucket's popularity, even if AMC does sell out of the product, they may re-release it due to audience demand.

Cinemark is also offering a 'Fast X' themed popcorn tin.