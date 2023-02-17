Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Twitter/@GageHubbard Show off Your Love of Scary Movies With These 'Scream 6' Popcorn Buckets By Anna Garrison Feb. 17 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Fan anticipation for Scream 6 is at an all-time high, but the fervor for the flick has reached a fever pitch upon the release of exclusive new popcorn buckets to accompany the release. While novelty popcorn buckets have been a great merchandising tactic in the past, it's rare for moviegoers lately to see popcorn buckets for horror movies.

Where can you buy a Scream 6 popcorn bucket for yourself? Keep reading everything you need to know. Fair warning: The bucket is only available in select theaters, so make sure you call ahead or risk disappointment.

Get your 'Scream 6' popcorn buckets exclusively through Cinemark theaters.

The highly collectible Scream 6 popcorn bucket is shaped like Ghostface's mask, with the words "Do You Like Scary Movies?" imprinted on the back. Typically, the buckets are $15, but it appears that resellers have recognized how valuable they are to fans and are reselling them on websites such as eBay for as much as $150.

According to iHorror, the promotion also includes a collectible blood splatter cup and a small Ghostface plush toy for the ultimate Scream viewing experience. All Scream 6 items are in high demand and exclusive to the movie theater chain Cinemark. There is a bright side: Cinemark has a "Find Your Nearest Location" option on its website to help you get a popcorn bucket of your very own.

