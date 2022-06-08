'Scream 6' Is Down One of Its Biggest Stars — Who Is Exiting the Popular Franchise?

In a 2017 interview with Variety, Jessica alluded to a job she turned down after the pay offered did not match her male counterparts. "I’m not taking jobs anymore where I’m getting paid a quarter of what the male co-star is being paid. I’m not allowing that in my life," she told the outlet.

It looks Neve Campbell is about to join the ranks of these other actors with some strong monetary boundaries of her own. But before we get into that, we're curious about her salary for Scream 5. Here's what we know.