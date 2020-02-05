'Ray Donovan' Is Officially Over, and Fans of the Crime Drama Are Not Happy

According to a new press release from the network, the popular crime drama chronicling a wiseguy's attempts to keep on top of an ever-growing influx of business-related activities and family-related dilemmas won't be broadcast any longer.

The cliff-hanger episode concluding Season 7 was, in fact, the very last of the show. Actors Liev Schreiber and Dash Mihok took it to social media to confirm that Ray Donovan was canceled, thanking fans for their support.

"It’s with a super heavy heart that I have to say #RayDonovan will not be coming back. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to work on this show. You all have embraced us in ways I could never imagine," Dan tweeted. "I Love you and have Loved this experience I will cherish forever. Thank you again to all for tuning in and being part of our family all these years."