Ghostface Is Coming Back for More — 'Scream 6' Is Officially Happening

"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," reps for the entertainment studios said in a statement via Deadline. "We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy, and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

We don't know about you, but we are ecstatic to see the upcoming sixth entry in the Scream franchise. So, what's the release date? Who's in the cast? Here's everything we know so far about Scream 6.