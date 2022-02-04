Ghostface Is Coming Back for More — 'Scream 6' Is Officially Happening

Ghostface Is Coming Back for More — 'Scream 6' Is Officially HappeningBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 4 2022, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Scream fanatics, listen up! We have some fantastic news: a sixth installment is on its way, and this time, we won't have to wait 10 years! Following the massive box office success and critical acclaim of Scream 5, Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures have officially greenlit yet another film.
"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," reps for the entertainment studios said in a statement via Deadline. "We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy, and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."
We don't know about you, but we are ecstatic to see the upcoming sixth entry in the Scream franchise. So, what's the release date? Who's in the cast? Here's everything we know so far about Scream 6.
What is the release date for 'Scream 6'?
With the confirmation of Scream 6 fresh on the minds of horror fans worldwide, all anyone can anticipate is a release date. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a bit longer; however, we will report back here once a release date is confirmed.
According to Deadline, principal production on Scream 6 is slated to begin in the summer of 2022, so if we had to guess, we could expect the film to hit theaters sometime in mid-to-late 2023.
And, of course, plot details are currently under wraps to maintain franchise traditions; but we can safely assume it involves Ghostface targeting another group of unlucky teens in Woodsboro.
The creative geniuses behind Scream 5 are returning in their respective roles, which means Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back to co-direct.
"Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life," stated Radio Silence.
Fellow visionary masterminds James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are also coming back to co-write the Scream 6 screenplay.
In response, the duo added, "Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor."
Fans are hoping for Hayden Panettiere's return in 'Scream 6.'
Though the cast of Scream 6 has yet to be announced, fans of the franchise are hoping to see Hayden Panettiere reprise her role as Kirby Reed from Scream 4.
"Scream 6 would really be the best opportunity to get Hayden Panettiere back on the big screen like she deserves," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, "Manifesting that Hayden Panettiere agrees to come back for Scream 6."
A third passionately commented, "Hayden coming back in Scream 6 (if she does come back) will literally make me the happiest I’ve ever been. Kirby is genuinely my favorite character in the franchise, so I will go f--king crazy."
The horror franchise is known for bringing back its legacy characters, and after Scream 5 subtly confirmed Kirby survived the attack of Ghostface in 2011, we sure hope she comes back to Woodsboro!