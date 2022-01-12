'Scream' Is About to Arrive in Cinemas — Will It Be Available on a Streaming Platform?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 12 2022, Published 9:12 a.m. ET
As far as slasher movies go, Scream (or Scream 5) has quite the reputation to live up to.
The first installment of Scream garnered rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, quickly climbing to the top of the charts. The following movies continued to astonish viewers. Until the release of Halloween in 2018, Scream remained the highest-grossing slasher of all time.
The latest installment of Scream brings together old faces like Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell (both of whom appeared in every Scream movie to date), and mightily talented newcomers like Melissa Barrera (of In the Heights fame) and Jenna Ortega (the star of The Babysitter: Killer Queen).
Scream (aka Scream 5) is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the creators of Ready or Not. Scream will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Will the movie be available on streaming platforms like HBO Max or Paramount Plus? Here's what you should know.
So, will 'Scream' be on Paramount Plus?
Postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scream arrives in cinemas in January 2022. But it's not clear when the movie will hit streaming services. Some fans are convinced that Scream will become available on Paramount Plus. This would make the most sense since the movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures Studios. If you want to avoid spoilers, though, your best bet is to head over to the nearest movie theater.
"Scream is going to be released on Paramount Plus a few weeks after the release. This is why I don't think they will immediately release it on streaming. Because they are offering it on streaming, you'll just have to wait," opined a Redditor named u/isabellaisme.
Of course, that's just a rumor at this point.
Will 'Scream' be on HBO Max?
The go-to streaming platform for lifelong horror and horror-comedy fans, HBO Max is home to classic movies like The Return of the Living Dead and Night of the Living Dead. Some fans hope that Scream will be available on HBO Max. The streaming platform has yet to put out a press release addressing the rumors, however.
"Is Scream going to be on HBO Max? I know all the 2021 Warner films were on HBO Max, but is 2022 the same?" tweeted @timswar.
You can stream the first four 'Scream' movies now.
Those eager to do a quick refresher on the iconic movie franchise can easily do so. The first two movies are available on Peacock. The first four movies are also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and other providers.