Hayden Panettiere Is Back, and She Has a Brand-New Lewk

It's probably been a minute or more since you've heard the name "Hayden Panettiere," and honestly, same — after Nashville ended in 2018, the beautiful blonde stepped away from the spotlight. But on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the former Heroes actress and activist kween resurfaced in the world of social media, and she looks freakin' awesome.

Yes, you heard that loud and clear, my friends — our beloved early 2000s teen drama queen, Hayden Panettiere, is back with a new look, and IDK about you, but I'm really digging it. But in all seriousness, there's a chance you might not recognize her.

Hayden Panettiere's new look: First and foremost, Hayden's long locks are now long gone. Back in her teenage days, Hayden often played the "popular girl" in high school (I'm specifically referring to her roles in Ice Princess, I Love You, Beth Cooper, and in Bring it On: All or Nothing). And if you've seen either teen classic, you may remember her stereotypically long blonde hair. But alas, it appears that is no longer the case.

These days, Hayden is sporting a "modern version of a classic pixie," which her hairstylist explained to E! Basically, the actress chopped off her long blonde hair on the sides and kept it long on the top. And to top it all off, she dyed it silver. Like I said, there's a likely chance you won't even recognize the former blonde in her brand new 'do.

The caption of her tweet reads, "Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard." Hayden referenced Kirby from Scream 4, as she played the supporting role with similarly short hair almost nine years ago, back in 2011. Things have come full circle for Hayden and her short hair. And if you ask me, she's totally rocking the look.

Why isn't Hayden acting anymore? There are a number of reasons why Hayden is no longer a big name in Hollywood — Nicki Swift attributes her absence to having worked on poorly rated projects such as Heroes, spending too much time trying to build a music career, and reportedly paying exorbitant amounts for her parents' divorce.

Apparently, Hayden also gave birth to her daughter, Kaya in 2014, according to AOL, with her now ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Wladimir is a 42-year-old heavyweight boxing champion from Ukraine, who has had custody of Kaya in Ukraine since they split in August 2018. Shortly after their split, Hayden moved in with a new boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who is allegedly quite abusive, according to People. So, needless to say, Hayden has had quite a bit on her plate lately.

