Roger Bonds Worked for Diddy for Nearly a Decade — Where Is He Now?

By Jennifer Farrington Published May 14 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET

Like any major music and entertainment mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs had a team of people catering to his every need around the clock. One of those individuals was Roger Bonds, not a friend, but a close employee.

Working in such close proximity to Diddy meant Roger witnessed a lot, even during Diddy’s relationship with Cassie Ventura. Amid Diddy’s 2025 trial, Roger has come forward to share some of what he saw behind the scenes. Find how Roger was involved with Diddy, and what he’s doing now.

Who is Roger Bonds and what was his involvement with Diddy?

Roger Bonds served as Diddy’s head of security from 2003 to 2012, meaning he was in the picture before Diddy and Cassie began dating, but out of it before she ultimately broke away from the relationship. Given his prominent role on Diddy’s team, Roger witnessed a lot and has been fairly open about what he saw.

In a July 2024 interview with DJ Vlad — a shorter clip of which resurfaced in May 2025 amid Diddy’s trial — Roger got candid about several disturbing experiences that appear to align with some of the allegations laid out in Diddy’s legal case.

During the interview, DJ Vlad asked Roger to confirm claims from Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit, including allegations that Diddy had Cassie search the internet for male escorts to fulfill his desire to watch her engage with other men while he masturbated and filmed the encounters, situations referred to as "freak offs."

DJ Vlad also referenced Cassie’s claim that Diddy would fly these men out to different cities, while his assistants were tasked with setting up the hotel suites, complete with baby oil and Astroglide. According to Cassie’s lawsuit, drugs such as ecstasy, GHB, ketamine, and others were also provided, and afterward, participants would receive IV fluids to recover from the days-long events. As Vlad described the allegations, Roger nodded in agreement.

Despite being one of Diddy’s right-hand men, Roger clarified, "I was never involved in these freak offs at any level." He also recalled that Diddy often carried two separate bags, one for drugs and one for a camera and cassette tapes. In one incident, Roger said a person in charge of the camera bag, who was under strict orders never to set it down, misplaced a tape, causing Diddy to become "frantic."

Although Roger says he wasn’t directly involved in the alleged freak offs or present behind closed doors, his recollections do help corroborate the disturbing picture Cassie painted in her 2023 lawsuit.

Where is Roger Bonds now?

These days, Roger serves as a motivational speaker and describes himself as a certified domestic violence advocate, according to his Instagram bio. Despite living with prostate cancer, something he mentioned in the caption of a May 5, 2025, Instagram post, he frequently shares uplifting and inspirational content.

