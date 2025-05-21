Is Diddy Really Behind Kid Cudi’s Car Being Blown Up? Cassie Says He Threatened to Do It "Kid Cudi's car really got blown up. Cudi was in another state when it happened." — DJ Vlad By Jennifer Farrington Published May 21 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The rapper widely known for his hit Day 'n' Nite, Kid Cudi (real name: Scott Mescudi), was pulled into the 2025 racketeering and trafficking trial centered around Sean "Diddy" Combs due to his past involvement with Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s former girlfriend. During her testimony in May, Cassie admitted that Diddy kicked her in the back while she was at his home after learning she had cheated on him with Cudi in 2011, per NBC News. At the time, she had already been dating Diddy for about four years.

Naturally, the alleged altercation raised some eyebrows, especially considering Diddy had reportedly encouraged Cassie to engage in sexual acts with male escorts for his own pleasure. But perhaps what set him off was the fact that he wasn’t in control of the situation, or even consulted, when Cassie and Cudi had their behind-the-scenes fling. In fact, Diddy was allegedly so enraged that his name later became tied to an incident involving Kid Cudi’s car being blown up. But "Diddy do it?"

Was Kid Cudi's car really blown up by Diddy?

In Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit filed against Diddy, she opened up about his possible involvement in Kid Cudi’s car being blown up. According to NBC News, Cassie claimed that during Paris Fashion Week in 2012, Diddy told her he planned to blow up Cudi’s car after learning about the affair that began the year prior. Oddly enough, around that same time, Cudi’s car mysteriously exploded while parked in his driveway. Coincidence, or did Diddy actually follow through on the threat?

Based on multiple testimonies, including Cassie and her mother, Regina Ventura, it sounds like Diddy didn’t take the cheating news lightly. During her May 2025 testimony, Regina told the court she felt "physically sick" after Cassie revealed that Diddy had threatened to release explicit videos after learning she had been cheating with Cudi.

I heard Diddy set Kid Cudi's car on fire for messing around with Cassie once. — Gavin Godfrey (@writegavinwrite) December 9, 2014

Ventura also testified that she received an email from Cassie in December 2011 detailing another disturbing threat, this time about Diddy allegedly saying he’d send someone to harm both her and Cudi, per WBAL-TV. Ventura said that after receiving the email, Diddy then contacted her directly and demanded $20,000. Fearing for her daughter’s safety, she paid him but said that he later returned the money.

While there’s no physical evidence directly linking Diddy to the explosion of Cudi’s car, aside from Cassie’s testimony, his car did get blown up. Media tycoon DJ Vlad even posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Kid Cudi’s car really got blown up. Cudi was in another state when it happened. I know someone who was with Cudi when he got the call."

A report from the Los Angeles City Fire Department, obtained by Rolling Stone, revealed that Cudi’s car was blown up in broad daylight in January 2012. The report stated that his Porsche had been set on fire using an "incendiary device." The fire was classified as intentional, with estimated damages totaling $10,000. However, no suspects were named in the report, and Diddy has denied any involvement.

Kid Cudi's car really got blown up. Cudi was in another state when it happened. I know someone who was with Cudi when he got the call. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) May 18, 2025

If Diddy was involved, maybe it was more about sending a message than causing real harm. Or maybe Cudi just got lucky and dodged a bullet. Cudi is expected to testify in Diddy’s 2025 trial, though his appearance was delayed for unknown reasons.

Diddy has a history of violence, or at the very least, encouraging it.

Between the surveillance footage of him dragging Cassie down a hotel hallway and the various testimonies given during his trial, it’s safe to say Diddy has a temper. And while he may not have personally blown up Kid Cudi’s car, there’s a chance he hired someone to do it. Of course, this is all speculation as Diddy has not been found guilty, yet.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/qgD40mRPtQ pic.twitter.com/1u7qJgn3mC — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 17, 2024