Diddy's Daughters "The Combs Twins" Jessie and D'Lila Go to Prom Amid His Trial One of the twins was named Prom Queen! By Ivy Griffith Published May 19 2025

Being a child with a famous parent can be challenging on the best of days. But it's twice as hard when your parent is Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently on trial for a number of horrific sex crime charges. Two of his daughters, "The Combs Twins," Jessie and D'Lila, are Instagram-famous in their own right and have been trying to live their lives as the world focuses on their father's alleged crimes.

The duo decided to go to prom amid the high-profile and high-stakes trial, drawing attention as they try to create their own bubble of fame separate from their famous father's. Here's what we know about their prom escapades.

This isn't the first time that the two have stepped out for formal events since their father became persona non grata in Hollywood and was rocketed to the top of headlines for the worst alleged reasons. It's merely the latest. In October 2024, the two stepped out in matching red gowns for Homecoming.

For prom, the two opted for red gowns again. Only this time, they're sparkling from head to toe. In pictures shared to Instagram, Jessie and D'Lila show off their floor-length sparkling red gowns with off-the-shoulder sleeves and mermaid skirts and trains. As twins, most of their online content includes them posing identically in matching outfits. But prom afforded twin D'Lila a chance to step out on her own after she and her date, Emmitt, were named Prom King and Queen.

While it would be easy for their father's trial to overshadow the momentous event for the 18-year-old duo, fans in the comments were quick to keep the focus on the twins and away from any mentions of crime or trials. While the twins' mother, Kim Porter, died in 2019 from pneumonia (per NBC News), they have no shortage of women in their lives quick to build them up and cheer on their big night.

