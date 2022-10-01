Does Kid Cudi Have Any Kids of His Own?

Thanks to Man on the Moon rapper Kid Cudi — born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — the “Pursuit of Happiness” is a little less lonely for a cult following of stoners.

The rapper made his industry debut in 2009 with rhymes that detailed his struggles with drugs and depression. It wasn’t until late 2016 when Kid Cudi voluntarily checked himself into rehab to get professional help.

Although the rapper suffered a stroke while he was admitted to the facility, within weeks, he was back like he never left. Since then, he's been a beacon of sobriety.