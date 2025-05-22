Kid Cudi Testified at Diddy's Trial, And Now Fans Are Wondering About His Net Worth The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper rose to fame after his single, "Day 'n' Nite," was released in 2008. By Niko Mann Published May 22 2025, 5:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Kid Cudi testified on day 12 of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, and the "Show Out" musician revealed some shocking things during the court proceedings. The recording artist (real name: Scott Mescudi) testified that the music mogul called him while he was inside the rapper's home in Los Angeles, locked his dog in the bathroom, and opened up Christmas gifts he'd bought for his family, before allegedly blowing up his car.

Diddy allegedly broke into the home after learning that Cassie Ventura was dating Kid Cudi. Following the riveting testimony, fans want to know what Kid Cudi's net worth is.

Source: Mega

What is Kid Cudi's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kid Cudi has a net worth of $16 million. The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper rose to fame after his single, "Day 'n' Nite," was released in 2008. The success of the hit song led to the recording artist signing with Kanye West's record label, GOOD Music.

His mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi," also garnered the attention of Kanye after it was released in 2008. The rapper's first television appearance was at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008.

Kid Cudi Hip-hop artist Net worth: $16 million Kid Cudi was born Scott Mescudi in 1984. He is a Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist from Cleveland, Ohio. Birthdate: January 30, 1984 Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio Birth Name: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi Marriages: Engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi is engaged to designer Lola Abecassis and focused on his acting career.

Kid Cudi is not married. However, the recording artist is engaged to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, per People. The recording artist announced the couple's engagement in 2024 on Instagram. "My fiancée, Lola, and I at the Knuckles premiere,” he wrote. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me, and I'm so excited to share this news with u all."

Lola also shared a post on Instagram noting the couple's love for each other. "I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé, Scott," she wrote. "I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!"

In addition to his music career, Kid Cudi is also an actor who has appeared on the HBO sci-fi drama, Westworld. The talented performer can also be seen in Entourage, Don't Look Up, Trap, MaXXXine, Pearl, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Kid Cudi also starred on How to Make It In America on HBO, and he spoke about his acting skills with MTV News back in 2011, per BET. "This season, my character has a lot more depth than the first season, and one of the things that I really took seriously was preparing. I got an acting coach. I wanted to step it up," he said. "With anything that I'm doing, I always want to take it to the next level — whether it's music or acting."