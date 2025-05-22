Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Kid Cudi Testified at Diddy's Trial, And Now Fans Are Wondering About His Net Worth

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper rose to fame after his single, "Day 'n' Nite," was released in 2008.

By

Published May 22 2025, 5:48 p.m. ET

Kid Cudi at the 'Westwood' Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, Calif.
Source: Mega

Rapper Kid Cudi testified on day 12 of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, and the "Show Out" musician revealed some shocking things during the court proceedings.

The recording artist (real name: Scott Mescudi) testified that the music mogul called him while he was inside the rapper's home in Los Angeles, locked his dog in the bathroom, and opened up Christmas gifts he'd bought for his family, before allegedly blowing up his car.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy allegedly broke into the home after learning that Cassie Ventura was dating Kid Cudi.

Following the riveting testimony, fans want to know what Kid Cudi's net worth is.

Kid Cudi performs at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is Kid Cudi's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kid Cudi has a net worth of $16 million. The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper rose to fame after his single, "Day 'n' Nite," was released in 2008.

The success of the hit song led to the recording artist signing with Kanye West's record label, GOOD Music.

His mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi," also garnered the attention of Kanye after it was released in 2008. The rapper's first television appearance was at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Cudi

Hip-hop artist

Net worth: $16 million

Kid Cudi was born Scott Mescudi in 1984. He is a Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist from Cleveland, Ohio.

Birthdate: January 30, 1984

Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio

Birth Name: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi

Marriages: Engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi is engaged to designer Lola Abecassis and focused on his acting career.

Kid Cudi is not married. However, the recording artist is engaged to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, per People. The recording artist announced the couple's engagement in 2024 on Instagram.

"My fiancée, Lola, and I at the Knuckles premiere,” he wrote. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me, and I'm so excited to share this news with u all."

Article continues below advertisement

Lola also shared a post on Instagram noting the couple's love for each other.

"I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé, Scott," she wrote. "I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!"

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his music career, Kid Cudi is also an actor who has appeared on the HBO sci-fi drama, Westworld. The talented performer can also be seen in Entourage, Don't Look Up, Trap, MaXXXine, Pearl, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Kid Cudi also starred on How to Make It In America on HBO, and he spoke about his acting skills with MTV News back in 2011, per BET.

"This season, my character has a lot more depth than the first season, and one of the things that I really took seriously was preparing. I got an acting coach. I wanted to step it up," he said. "With anything that I'm doing, I always want to take it to the next level — whether it's music or acting."

"I wanted to be able to step on the camera with cats like Victor [Rasuk] and Bryan Greenberg, who are pros at this s**t, guys who have been doing it for years, and to be able to do a scene with those guys and maintain and really deliver with the focus," he added. "I really feel like I stepped it up a whole lot, and I'm excited to see it."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Steve Harvey and Diddy Once Vacationed in Italy Together — Were They Friends?

Is Diddy Really Behind Kid Cudi’s Car Being Blown Up? Cassie Says He Threatened to Do It

How Long Will the Diddy Trial Last? Find out When the Trial Is Expected to End

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.