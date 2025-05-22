How Long Will the Diddy Trial Last? Find out When the Trial Is Expected to End Rapper Kid Cudi testified on day 12 of the Diddy trial. By Niko Mann Published May 22 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex trafficking trial has gone on for several days. and many are wondering how long the trial will last. The music mogul is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to the Department of Justice. Kid Cudi testified against Diddy following several days of Cassie Ventura's intense testimony, and fans are wondering how long the trial will drag on.

Ventura's testimony included a detailed description of the alleged sexual abuse she suffered during her relationship with Diddy and his threat to blow up Kid Cudi's car after finding out she was dating the recording artist. She also said Diddy kicked her in the back. The "Cudi Zone" rapper said during his testimony that his Porsche was torched with a Molotov cocktail while he was dating Cassie and that he suspected Diddy was responsible for the blast.



How long will the Diddy trial last?

According to NPR, the Diddy trial is expected to last about two months. The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of transporting prostitutes across state lines to have intercourse with Cassie at sex parties he called "Freak Offs." The trial has revealed shocking details about the freak offs. Cassie testified that Diddy would watch as she had sexual relations with the male prostitutes, and one of the sex workers testified that Diddy instructed him to urinate in Cassie's mouth, per FOX26 Houston.

Diddy's lawyers contend that Cassie participated in the freak offs willingly and presented text messages to show she was a willing participant in the sex parties. They also claimed that Diddy was into voyeurism but was not guilty of any crime.

Kid Cudi is done testifying against Diddy: https://t.co/tRdidKAUFH pic.twitter.com/dvVReMI4Aq — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) May 22, 2025

During Kid Cudi's testimony, he revealed that Diddy allegedly broke into his home and "terrifed" his dog by locking it in the bathroom, per USA Today. He also testified that he broke up with Cassie over the drama. “It was just getting out of hand,” he said. The "Solo Dolo" artist added that he wanted to give the relationship space “for my safety and for her safety.”

When asked why he had safety concerns, Kid Cudi replied, “Because I knew Sean Combs was violent." Kid Cudi also testified that Diddy called him from the rapper's house in Los Angeles after entering when he wasn't home. “Motherf---ker, you in my house?”

Photos of Kid Cudi's car released by TMZ after Kid Cudi testified against Diddy on trial today pic.twitter.com/yoZdjhfiUT — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 22, 2025

Diddy reportedly replied, “What’s up?” and “I just want to talk to you." However, when Kid Cudi arrived home, Diddy was gone. The rapper also testified that when he returned home, he discovered that Diddy had opened up some wrapped Christmas gifts. “Some gifts I bought for my family were opened, some things I got from Chanel, and my dog was locked up in my bathroom,” he said.