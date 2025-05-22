Cassie Said Her Popular Shaved Head Look Was Part of Diddy’s Abuse: “Whatever Sean Wants” "[Diddy] jumped off the bar and said, 'Yo, Cassie. Tomorrow I want you to shave the side of your head." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 22 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 trial of further divulged into the sexual abuse allegations against him, which include sex and drug trafficking, and racketeering. The trial also gave Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, the chance to share her side of their on-and-off relationship.

Cassie's time with the disgraced music mogul was allegedly riddled with mental, emotional, physical, financial, and sexual abuse. However, to the public eye, she was living a charmed life. At the time, fans were enamored by her style, including her signature half-shaved hairstyle. Unfortunately, the popular look was tied to the alleged abuse she suffered in silence.

Why did Cassie shave her head?

Cassie's eventual fashion and beauty moment was something she said wasn't her plan, but another example of the alleged abuse she received from her ex. According to The Mirror, the "Long Way 2 Go" singer said in her testimony that she was forced to shave her head because Diddy felt her long, black hair made her look "too Mexican." Just as an FYI, Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, is of African, Mexican, and West Indian descent, and her father is Filipino.

Diddy reportedly felt her shaving her head would make her more edgy. Cassie's claims in court came years after and old clip of the Bad Boy CEO's former artist, Yung Joc, recalled him demanding she cut her hair after he saw a white woman with a similar hairstyle at a party. "[Diddy] jumped off the bar and said, 'Yo, Cassie. Tomorrow I want you to shave the side of your head,"' Joc recalled in an interview with VladTV.

Joc went on to say he initially thought it was an odd request and didn't think his labelmate would shave her head solely because her boyfriend told her to. However, Cassie confirmed she was willing to do anything to please him. "Well, whatever Sean wants, I'm going to do," Joc claimed she said. Several days after the party, the "It's Goin' Down" rapper said he received a photo from Cassie that proved she shaved her head, as Diddy demanded.

Cassie said she felt like Diddy's "sex worker" during their 11-year relationship.

In her testimony for Diddy's trial, Cassie shared how distracting her relationship with him had become. While their relationship began when she became the famed producer's artist, she told a Manhattan, NY jury that she had other duties to maintain. Cassie claimed her world was revolved around her participation in Diddy's sex parties, also known as "Freak Offs," which often included them soliciting sex workers to have sex with Cassie while he watched.

"I had a whole other job,” she said. “Basically a sex worker."

During their time together, Cassie signed a 10-album recording deal with Bad Boy. The contract resulted in her only releasing her self-titled project, Cassie, in 2006. Cassie claimed the rest of their time together was spent recovering from the drugs and sexual acts that transpired at the Freak Offs. As cultural journalist and historian Crosley Coker told NPR, the contract ensured that she was tied to Diddy "artistically, professionally and financially" for many years to come.