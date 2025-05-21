Ushe'’s Name Comes Up in Sean "Diddy" Combs' Trial — But Has He Testified? Usher and Sean "Diddy" Combs share a long and complicated history. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 21 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic abuse. The second week of Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial is here, and it's getting uglier by the day. As if the heartbreaking testimony from Casandra "Cassie" Ventura wasn't enough, now Dawn Richard has stepped up with her own damning claims.

According to the Danity Kane member, Combs didn't just keep his violence behind closed doors — she said he beat Cassie in front of celebrities, including Usher. That explosive allegation has sparked speculation: Did Usher testify in Diddy's trial, or is he staying silent while the truth unravels? Here's what we know so far.

Did Usher testify at Diddy's trial?

As of Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Usher has not testified at Combs' ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Whether he will testify in the coming weeks remains uncertain.

However, the judge has already disclosed that the list of high-profile "names and places" tied to the case is quite long. He stated, per People, "I felt I was reading an appendix from, like, The Lord of the Rings."

Usher hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing, but the trial has reignited public interest in his past connection to Combs. For those unfamiliar, Usher was once mentored by the disgraced music mogul. They met when Usher was just 14 and Combs was 23. At the time, the "Love in This Club" singer had recently signed a record deal with L.A. Reid, who reportedly sent the young artist to live with Combs in New York for a year.

In a 2004 Rolling Stone interview, Usher recounted how Combs introduced him to a very adult world: "Puff introduced me to a totally different set of s--t — sex, specifically."

"Sex is so hot in the industry, man," the "Think of You" vocalist added. "There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen." His description eerily mirrors the so-called "freak offs" that have become a central focus of Combs' trial.

Usher made it clear he'd never let his kids attend anything like "Puffy Camp."

Years later, in a 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the "Yeah!" singer reflected further on that time, calling it "pretty wild" and saying he witnessed "curious things." "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it," Usher admitted. "But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. I had curiosity of my own. I just didn't understand it. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."

When the radio show host asked the eight-time Grammy winner if he would ever send his own children to a "Puffy Camp," Usher immediately replied, "Hell no."

Since then, Usher has kept mostly quiet about his time with Combs. He hasn't commented on the mounting lawsuits, allegations, and trial against his former mentor. Still, in September 2024, fans took note when Usher suddenly wiped his entire X (formerly Twitter) account. The move raised suspicions, though the "King of R&B" later claimed that he had been hacked.