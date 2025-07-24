Has President Donald Trump Responded to the Season 27 Premiere of 'South Park'? The series returns to television after striking a new deal in the middle of the proposed merger between Skydance and Paramount. By Diego Peralta Published July 24 2025, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The 27th season of South Park has finally made its way to television. The episodes took some time to premiere because of a couple of setbacks, including the proposed merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global. In addition to the leadership changes, the team behind the series was also looking for new material to build their jokes around, after constantly focusing on the presidential election during the previous season.

Article continues below advertisement

South Park came back in full force, with the first episode of the 27th season criticizing the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The program has made fun of the president before, but the new episode raised the stakes for the show's narrative. Has Trump responded to how the 27th season premiere of South Park depicted him? Here's what we know.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Has Donald Trump responded to the 'South Park' season premiere?

As of July 24, 2025, Donald Trump hasn't issued a statement regarding how the 27th season premiere of South Park depicted him. The president is known for going straight to his social media platforms after every major scandal that involves him, including accusations that point toward Trump being a part of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged client list. Several outlets, including USA Today and The Hollywood Reporter, have covered what was depicted on the South Park episode.

The 27th season premiere of South Park isn't the first time the animated series has come after the President of the United States. Since the former host of The Apprentice announced that he would be running for president years ago, South Park has taken the liberty to make fun of Donald Trump. However, the 27th season premiere took things to the next level, depicting the president in new and unpredictable scenarios.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened in 'South Park's' Donald Trump episode?

The 27th season premiere of South Park depicted Donald Trump as a small animated body with a real image of the president as his head. In the return of the animated series, Trump is seen sharing a bed with Satan. The Devil goes as far as to compare Saddam Hussein to Trump before refusing to engage in physical intimacy with him, according to USA Today. South Park also shows their version of the president completely naked, with unflattering attributes catching the eye of the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, also used the episode to make fun of the current leadership changes taking place at Paramount and Skydance, as well as the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert's Late Show. The late-night host is known for his constant criticism of the president, his administration, and his followers. South Park brings into question whether Stephen's show was canceled due to budget cuts or censorship.