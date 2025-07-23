New Photos Confirm That Trump and Epstein Were Friends, Which We Already Knew Trump and Epstein were friends, and now we have even more proof. By Joseph Allen Updated July 23 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As President Trump continues to try to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein and the controversies surrounding him, more and more evidence is reminding all of us just how close the two of them were. While there were already photos of Epstein and Trump together, as well as quotes from Trump that suggested the two of them had a good relationship, we're now learning even more about them.

Thanks to new photos uncovered by CNN, we have even more evidence of the two of them together that wasn't previously available. Here's what we know about the newly uncovered photos.

Source: CNN

New photos reveal that Epstein attended Trump's 1993 wedding.

The new photos uncovered by CNN reveal that Epstein attended Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, a connection we didn't previously know anything about. The outlet also uncovered footage of Trump and Epstein talking and laughing together during a 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion event in New York. The footage was uncovered during a review of footage of Trump at various events in this period.

This new evidence of the connection between them predates any of Epstein's legal issues, but speaks to how frequently the two of them were in contact in the years when Epstein was committing many of his most heinous acts. They also come as Trump's relationship with Epstein has come under renewed scrutiny, and as calls have increased for ATtorney General Pam Bondi to release any and all information relating to the case.

Trump's team doesn't think the photos are a big deal.

CNN reportedly spoke briefly with the president about the wedding photos, and he said, “You’ve got to be kidding me," before calling the outlet "fake news" and then hanging up the phone. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung issued a more full-throated response, saying that the photos are not as nefarious as CNN wants them to be.

🚨TRUMP EXPLODES AT CNN AFTER THEY REVEAL EPSTEIN WAS AT HIS WEDDING:



In a brief call with CNN today, Trump was asked about a photo of Epstein at his wedding. Trump said “you’ve got to be kidding me,” before repeatedly calling CNN “fake news” and hanging up. He’s terrified. pic.twitter.com/Qleoc3GlLs — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 23, 2025

“These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious," he said. “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

Trump's relationship with Epstein is not exactly new evidence, but these new photos are a reminder of just how closely the two were associated for more than a decade. Trump has never been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but there are questions about how much he knew about his friend's illegal activity, and whether he cared.