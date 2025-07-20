Donald Trump References Secrets in a Birthday Letter He Allegedly Wrote to Jeffrey Epstein "Enigmas never change, have you noticed that." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 20 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET

Things aren't looking good for President Donald Trump following the release of a birthday letter he allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. The financier and convicted sex offender took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial for numerous sex trafficking charges. This resulted in a slew of conspiracy theories popping up surrounding his death, with many convinced that Epstein was actually murdered.

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2020, while running for president the second time, Trump casually floated the idea that his former friend might have been killed while in federal custody, per ABC News. Four years later, Trump was back on the campaign trail a third time where he told Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy if elected, he would declassify the Epstein files. He did not, which fanned the conspiracy flames further. This birthday letter, allegedly written by the president, could make things worse.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The alleged birthday letter Donald Trump wrote to Jeffrey Epstein is odd.

A jaw-dropping report from the Wall Street Journal uncovered a decades-old letter President Trump allegedly wrote to his old pal for his 50th birthday. The Trump letter was included in a book of notes written to Epstein from his various friends, though the president's contribution is more like a scene from a very strange movie.

The imaginary conversation takes place between Trump and Epstein, and apparently included an outline of a naked woman that the president drew himself. It begins with a voice-over and goes on to discuss how Trump and Epstein know there is more to life, but won't say what. "Enigmas never change, have you noticed that?" asked Trump. "As a matter of fact," replies Epstein, "it was clear to me the last time I saw you." In the last line, Trump toasts to many more "wonderful secrets."

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump denies writing a letter to Epstein.

In a post to Truth Social, President Trump called the Epstein birthday letter fake. "These are not my words, not the way I talk," he said. "Also, I don’t draw pictures." According to The New York Times, not only does Trump like to draw, but he is known for his doodles. Back in the early 2000s he often donated sketches to charities in New York that were then put up for auction.

Article continues below advertisement

In his 2008 book, "Trump Never Give Up: How I Turned My Biggest Challenges Into Success", the president said it only takes him a few minutes to draw something. He usually defaulted to a building or a city skyline. After signing his name, Trump could raise "thousands of dollars to help the hungry in New York through the Capuchin Food Pantries Ministry."

In his post to Truth Social President Trump also threatened to sue Rupert Murdoch, whose company News Corp owns the Wall Street Journal. His lawsuit was filed July 18, 2025, and alleges libel against "Murdoch, the Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones, and the two reporters who wrote the article," per CNBC.