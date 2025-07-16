Did Trump Pardon Jeffrey Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell? Inside the Details Following his second term in the White House, Trump issuing pardons to high-profile individuals and celebrities has been the subject of much conversation. By Danielle Jennings Published July 16 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Years after the late Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were convicted on multiple charges related to a high-profile sex trafficking ring, the much talked about Epstein files are once again making headlines due to the latest controversy in the Trump administration. As new developments emerge, there are reports surrounding Trump possibly pardoning Maxwell. Let’s find out the truth.

Following his second term in the White House, Trump issuing pardons to high-profile individuals and celebrities has been the subject of much conversation, but the discussion reached a fever pitch in June 2025 when he pardoned former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Did Trump pardon Ghislaine Maxwell?

No, he did not, but he thought about it. In July 2025, Trump biographer Michael Wolff revealed on the Daily Beast podcast that following her 2020 arrest, Trump considered pardoning Ghislaine if she was convicted due to fear of what could possibly be revealed about him.

Trump reportedly grew “very wary” at the time and began asking, “What could she say — what would she say?” Michael said. However, the long-time biographer added that those close to Trump at the time strongly advised against it. “Everybody around him was kind of like, ‘God, we hope she won’t say anything, but we really hope he doesn’t pardon her,’” Michael told the outlet.

Halfway through his first term, which is when Maxwell was arrested, Trump opted not to go through with the pardon, but as her high-profile trial began, he reportedly became sympathetic to what she was facing, Michael shared. “I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said at the time, per The Hill. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. I wish her well, whatever it is.”

What has the Trump administration said about Michael's comments regarding pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell?

Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, did not mince words when asked to respond to Wolff's comments about Trump. “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” Steven told the Daily Beast. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” he said.

Additionally, a senior White House official also spoke to the outlet about the reported pardon consideration, saying that “there have been no conversations regarding a pardon for Maxwell and that none will take place.”

Has anyone else been rumored to be pardoned by Trump?

Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t the only high-profile figure who has been rumored to possibly be pardoned by Trump. Before his trial came to a close in July 2025, after which many were expecting him to be convicted on all counts, legal experts and fans were floating the possibility that Trump would issue a pardon to Sean “Diddy” Combs.