Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Pardoned by Trump — Details on Their Release Date

When President Donald Trump decided to pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, one of the first things on many of the couple's fans' minds was when they would be released.

The couple, best known for their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, served more than two years in prison for fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States before they were pardoned. Here's what to know about their release date.

When will Todd and Julie Chrisley be released?

Trump discussed Todd and Julie's prison release date on Tuesday, May 27. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), he informed the couple's eldest children, daughter Savannah Chrisley and son Chase Chrisley, that he was working to get their parents pardoned as soon as Wednesday, May 28. "I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump said, confirming his hope was to have them released as soon as possible.

“Is that OK?" he added. "We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards. Wish them a good life.” Savannah expressed her gratitude to the president in a statement to Us Weekly. The reality star took her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, in and had been taking care of them during their parents' prison sentence.

"For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home,” Savannah told the outlet. “This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family.”

Why did Trump pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Trump pardoned Todd and Julie without having a personal connection to them. However, he sympathized with the couple's situation, telling their children in the same X post that what happened to them is a "terrible thing."