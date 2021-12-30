Ghislaine Maxwell Was Found Guilty on Five Counts — How Long Will Her Sentence Be?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 30 2021, Published 9:14 a.m. ET
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual misconduct against a minor.
Following a six-day deliberation, the 12-member jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of the six felony counts brought against her, including the most serious one, sex trafficking of minors, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison for her role in orchestrating and facilitating meetings between minors and the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein — but how long will her sentence actually be? When will the sentencing take place? Read on for the details.
How long will Ghislaine Maxwell's sentence be?
Maxwell's trial began on Nov. 29, 2021, in the Manhattan courtroom of the Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Alison Nathan. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, per USA Today.
Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and sex trafficking of minors.
Ghislaine Maxwell was found not guilty on count two, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
Count one, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, per CNN. Count three, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Count four carries a maximum 10 years in prison.
Count five carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison. Count six, sex trafficking of minors, carries a statutory maximum of 40 years in prison. Maxwell turned 60 on Dec. 25, 2021, so she could realistically spend the rest of her life in prison. But there are mitigating factors. She could provide further details on the people associated with Jeffrey Epstein, according to Daily Mail, in the hope of receiving a shorter sentence.
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were linked to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, among many others.
Chris Tucker, Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey, and two former U.S. Presidents, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, have all been linked to Epstein at one point, among others.
When will Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing begin?
There is no word yet on when Maxwell's sentencing is set to begin.
Judge Alison Nathan previously ordered the jurors to continue the deliberation through Friday, Dec. 30, 2021, and Saturday, Dec. 31, 2021, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, because of the rapid rise of COVID cases. The decision was made out of concern for the jurors' health.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.