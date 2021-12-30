Ghislaine Maxwell Was Found Guilty on Five Counts — How Long Will Her Sentence Be?

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual misconduct against a minor.

Following a six-day deliberation, the 12-member jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of the six felony counts brought against her, including the most serious one, sex trafficking of minors, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison for her role in orchestrating and facilitating meetings between minors and the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein — but how long will her sentence actually be? When will the sentencing take place? Read on for the details.