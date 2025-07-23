Donald Trump's Comments About Ivanka Over the Years Are Creepy, to Say the Least Trump has said many, many skeezy things about his daughter. By Joseph Allen Published July 23 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As people continue to examine the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, some are also taking a closer look at the various comments he's made about his daughter Ivanka over the years. Ivanka Trump was part of the first Trump administration, but has kept more of a distance from her father this time around.

While she's a grown woman with a family of her own now, there was a time when her father said pretty disturbing things about her appearance. Here's what we know.

What kinds of comments has Trump made about Ivanka?

Over the course of 20 years, Trump made regular comments about his daughter's body and her beauty, and also suggested it was okay to call her a "piece of a--." Even while she was working in the White House, Trump was reportedly commenting about her appearance. In a book recounting his time in the first Trump administration, former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor wrote that Ivanka's appearance came up more than once.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that prompted Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” he writes in the book. The book also suggested that the White House was a hostile place for women to work, suggesting that Trump's attitude toward his daughter was not isolated to her.

Trump made a lot of these comments to Howard Stern.

Although he was willing to talk about his apparent attraction toward his daughter anywhere, Trump most frequently discussed it on Howard Stern's radio show. In 2003, he said, “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka." “My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot money as a model—a tremendous amount." Ivanka was 22 at the time.

Trump in 1999: " She's just 17 and she's doing great — Ivanka. She made me promise her, swear to her, that I would never date a girl younger than her. So as she grows, Howard, as she grows older, the field is getting very limited — severely." pic.twitter.com/5MVTKHgdwZ — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 21, 2025 Source: Twitter/@AccountableGOP

In a separate conversation with Stern in 2006, he allowed Stern to call her a "piece of a--." Later that same year, Stern said that Ivanka "looks more voluptuous than ever," and asked the leader of the free world if she'd had breast implants. Trump engaged in the conversation, saying that she hadn't and adding “She's actually always been very voluptuous. She's tall, she's almost 6 feet tall and she's been, she's an amazing beauty.”

He also told Howard all the way back in 1999 that "she made me promise her, swear to her, that I would never date a girl younger than her. So as she grows, Howard, as she grows older, the field is getting very limited — severely."