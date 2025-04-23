Ivanka Trump Shares Photos on Instagram of Her and Her Family's Costa Rica Vacation Since her father has taken office, Ivanka Trump has largely taken a low-key approach to his second presidential term. By Danielle Jennings Updated April 23 2025, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ivankatrump

As families around the country continue to indulge in their spring break vacations, Ivanka Trump is also among them. She recently shared a collection of snapshots from her family vacation to Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

Since her father has taken office, Ivanka has largely taken a low-key approach to his second presidential term, making way for her cabinet to grab the endless focus and headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka shares photos of her Costa Rica vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka posted a series of photos and videos of her time in Costa Rica, where she was joined by her family, including husband Jared Kushner and the couple’s three children. “Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” she began the post’s caption.

“Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep,” Ivanka continued.

Article continues below advertisement

“But more than the adventure, this week was about reconnecting — with the Earth, with faith, and with one another. Logging off and tuning in. Grounding in nature’s rhythm. Feeling the sacred in the silence, in the laughter of my children, in the breath of the trees,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka ended the caption, writing “My heart is full of gratitude for these moments of togetherness and renewal. Wishing you all the same kind of peace and presence, wherever you are.”

Article continues below advertisement

Is Ivanka feuding with sister-in-law Karlie Kloss?

Reports of a rocky relationship between the two date back years to when Karlie revealed that she didn’t vote for Trump in the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections.

Rumors continued into 2024 when Ivanka and Karlie were not seen photographed at a wedding they attended together in India, according to The Independent. However, the two, who are married to brothers Jared and Joshua Kushner, vacationed in Costa Rica together in April 2025 with other family members.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ivanka doing now?

Multiple reports have circulated that Ivanka is rumored to be one of the passengers on Jeff Bezos’s next Blue Origin flight. Per The U.S. Sun, Ivanka’s rumored involvement is due to her close relationship with the Amazon founder and his fianceé, Lauren Sánchez, already securing an invite to their approaching wedding. She has also reportedly had a lifelong interest in space.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video call from NASA’s Mission Control Center in 2018, Ivanka shared her appreciation for space travel. “I think I can speak for all of us here to say you inspire us all. You actually have my dream job,” she said, per Space.com. “I always wanted to be an astronaut, and I always wanted to go to space. You are fulfilling my dream up there.”