There Have Always Been Rumors That Ivanka Trump's Had Plastic Surgery

It never seems to fail that when a woman is somehow in the public eye, questions pop up about her looks. No matter what, she is criticized about everything from her clothes, to her hair, to how she speaks, and also whether she does (or doesn't) alter her looks. It's a hard place to live as a woman sometimes.

Love her or hate her, Ivanka Trump has been in the public eye for nearly her whole life. She's had scandal after scandal follow her through the years. Still, one of people's biggest concerns seems to be about what she looked like before plastic surgery — assuming she even had plastic surgery in the first place. Here's what we know.

Ivanka Trump: Before plastic surgery.

Ivanka Trump was a known face before she even did anything. Daughter to then real estate mogul Donald Trump and model Ivana Trump, she was a name in gossip magazines and newspapers from a young age.

Article continues below advertisement

When she turned 16 years old, Ivanka decided to get into the modeling industry as well. Given the influence her parents had, it wasn't hard for her to get into the scene. It helped that she was tall and conventionally pretty, too.

Ivanka worked the runway at several fashion shows during her modeling career. We know that it's a very tough industry to be in. It's all about your looks, and even the world's most gorgeous person could feel like she wasn't enough.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

Considering the world that she was in and who her parents were, we're guessing there may have been a lot of pressure to look a certain way. We're sure there was pressure to act a certain way.

Article continues below advertisement

As Ivanka moved away from modeling and took on roles in her father's business, she refined her look. Still, many people say she went and had plastic surgery. Why that ultimately matters, we're not sure. But according to some sources, Ivanka may have had some work done.

Express, who spoke to a plastic surgeon, speculated that Ivanka has had some work done. Specifically stating that the surgeon believes that she's had rhinoplasty (aka a nose job), and that there is some visible scarring.

Article continues below advertisement

The doctor also said that it looks like she's had veneers (which isn't technically plastic surgery). If she did, indeed, get veneers done, she would not be the first person in Hollywood to do so – a whole lot of smiles are full of veneers.

Source: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Another doctor speculated that she's had more work done than just that, saying it's also likely she's had regular Botox done and has been bleaching her hair (what a scandal, right?). There is also some speculation that Ivanka has had breast augmentation done, and rumors that she's had more than one rhinoplasty surgery.