50+ Spring Break Captions That'll Give Your Followers a Case of FOMO

Spring is the best season (don't @ me) and spring break is just evidence of it. Whether you're going away (fully vaccinated, of course) to a beautiful beach with friends, celebrating your senior year Spring Breakers-style, or spending it trying to grab a vaccine appointment, you're undoubtedly going to be taking pics for the 'gram.

So whether you're feeling super funny, cute, creative, or poetic, we've got just the captions for your perfect spring fever pic. Because you can't be focusing on looking great, framing the background right, capturing your best angles, and coming up with an impeccable caption. I mean, there are only so many hours in a day.

So, if you have the perfect pic and nothing to caption it, look no further. Here are the best captions for your spring break shots, no matter your #mood.

Beach Instagram Captions

1. B.E.A.C.H. Best Escape Anyone Can Have!

2. You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.

3. How to Get a Beach Body:

Step 1: Go to the beach.

Step 2: Done.

4. High tides, good vibes.

5. Girls just wanna have sun.

6. Tropic like it's hot.

7. Namastay at the beach.

8. Happiness comes in waves.

9. All I need is a little vitamin sea.

10. You had me at Aloha.

Funny Spring Break Puns 11. Water you doing right now? *insert waves emoji* 12. Keep palm and carry on. *insert palm tree emoji* 13. Sun of a beach. *insert sun and beach emojis* 14. Happy as a clam. *insert smiley of your choice and shell emoji* 15. I'm an aqua-holic. *insert champagne emoji* 16. Resting beach face. 17. Throwin' shade (for sunglasses selfies).

YOLO Spring Break Quotes 18. "Life is all about having a good time." (Miley Cyrus) 19. "I finally figured out the only reason to be alive is to enjoy it." (Rita Mae Brown) 20. "Here's to the nights we don't remember and the friends we won't forget." (Lee Brice) 21. "Catch flights, not feels." (Unknown) 22. "Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." (J.K. Rowling) 23. "The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." (E. E. Cummings) 24. "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." (Beauty and the Beast)

25. "Once a year, go someplace you have never been before." (Dalai Lama)

26. "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So, get on your way!" (Dr. Seuss)

Poetic Quotes About Spring

27. "It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold, when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade." (Charles Dickens)

28. "Where flowers bloom, so does hope." (Lady Bird Johnson)

29. "The earth laughs in flowers." (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

30. "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant." (Anne Bradstreet)

31. "Always it's spring and everyone's in love and flowers pick themselves." (E. E. Cummings)

32. "No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere." (Sheryl Crow)

Spring Break Captions in Song Lyrics 33. "I've got sunshine on a cloudy day." (The Temptations) 34. "It's a beautiful day, don't let it get away." (U2) 35. "Life, I love you, all is groovy." (Simon & Garfunkel) 36. "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." (Louis Armstrong) 37. "Here comes the sun." (Beatles) 38. "Daisy dukes, bikinis on top, sun-kissed skin, so hot." (Katy Perry) 39. "Tall and tan and young and lovely, the girl from Ipanema goes walking, and when she passes, each one she passes goes, 'Ahhh.'" (Frank Sinatra) 40. "I want to be the one to walk in the sun, oh girls, they wanna have fun." (Cyndi Lauper)

Throwback Spring Break Captions 41. "LMK if you know where I put this swimsuit." 42. "Shell we do this again?" 43. "I wonder if the ocean misses me as much as I miss it." 44. "The only place I'm going this spring break is Memory Lane." 45. "I'd deal with these tan lines again to go back."