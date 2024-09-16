Home > News > Politics Ivanka Trump Has Yet to Endorse Dad Donald Trump on IG, Shares OOTD Instead Ivanka Trump is raising eyebrows after she appears to be giving her dad Donald Trump no support as Election Day nears. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 16 2024, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Trump family is known to be air-tight in their support for one another. As former President Donald Trump ran the gauntlet of his time in the White House from 2016-2020, his daughter Ivanka Trump was right by his side. However, she may not be as eager for a second tenure in the big house.

The fashion-forward daughter of Donald and the late Ivana Trump, Ivanka, appears to be giving her dad the snub in public. Whereas his first run was peppered by her constant online support and presence in rallies, this time she appears to be ghosting. Here's why that's a stunning reversal that has many eyebrows raised.

Ivanka Trump seems to be giving her father Donald Trump no support during critical time.

In 2015, Ivanka was steadfast by her father's side. At rallies, online, and at other vital political events, she was right at her father's shoulder giving him moral support and offering advice. It's no surprise, then, that she was given a top role during his time in the White House.

This time around, everything seems different. When former President Trump announced in 2022 his intent to run for office again in 2024, Ivanka was nowhere to be found. Her absence on announcement night was glaring and had many wondering where his loyal daughter had gone.

Yet it was early days, so many assumed she was just busy and would later turn up for her father. But that does not seem to be the case.

This week, the former President and Republican nominee for President is fresh off a debate with Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. While both sides have clear opinions on who won, the one thing that many can agree on is that it wasn't the easy win Trump is used to in public events. So he needs his family's support more than ever.

Donald Trump's sons seem gung-ho, but Ivanka is MIA.

In usual fashion, former President Trump's eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are putting in the hours to support their father in public. Both have been rabid supporters of their dad, and that hasn't changed over time.

However, the once doggedly-loyal Ivanka does not seem to be offering her dad the support he's used to. This week, during a crucial time for the former President's campaign, Ivanka was not sending out posts of support or offering words of defense. Instead, she was posting about her fashion.

Three days ago, Ivanka didn't make a peep about the debate. She posted her Outfit Of The Day (OOTD), and received praise from followers.