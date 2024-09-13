Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Swifties Rip Into Trump Over His Cringe-Worthy Imitation of Taylor Swift's Era Tour Shirt "I'll come out of Swiftie retirement if she sues him." By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 13 2024, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Less than a week ago, global pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. She declared that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz fight "for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Harris's opponent, former President Donald Trump, wasted no time calling Fox News to whine about Taylor Swift's endorsement, making his disdain for the singer clear. Ironically, his campaign is now selling t-shirts that rip off the exact design of Taylor's Eras Tour merch — proving once again that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Swifties have fierce reactions to Trump's Era t-shirt.

On Sept. 12, the official Team Trump account took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote their new "Trump Era" shirt, calling all "Swifties for Trump" to purchase one. The design — a cringe-worthy imitation of Taylor Swift's iconic album visuals — features a grid of Trump images and the MAGA slogan.

It's an obvious rip-off of the "Love Story" vocalist's signature design, and the real Swifties are livid. Many aren't holding back in their reactions to the blatant copycat move.

So a 78 year old man who is currently in the running for the role of the president is taking a petty dig at a young woman for having an opinion? pic.twitter.com/dbbYYFpJCb — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) September 13, 2024

"Taylor needs to sue his a--," one fan boldly wrote on X. A second Swiftie remarked, "He's really messing with the wrong one bless his heart he will be destroyed by midnight."

"I know those cease [and] desist letters are coming through his door like the ones from Hogwarts in Harry Potter," a third person humorously shared.

Another fan called out Trump's obsession with Taylor, saying it's “absolutely disgusting.” "I'll come out of Swiftie retirement if she sues him," someone else pledged.