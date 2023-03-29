Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok / @through_tylis_eyes Taylor Swift's Eras Merch Is Getting a Bad Reputation on TikTok — Here's What to Know By Kelly Corbett Mar. 29 2023, Updated 4:03 p.m. ET

On March 17, Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras tour officially kicked off and from what we’ve seen on TikTok, it has been nothing short of phenomenal. Each night, Taylor has been putting on a captivating, multi-faceted performance that spans over three hours. In fact, one couple found this tour so magical that they literally decided to get married during the actual show.

But putting that all aside, we’ve been hearing some not-so-amazing things about the merch being sold during this tour. It appears that those who purchased an Eras t-shirt and/or hoodie are noticing major changes in their fan attire after simply washing it. If you're thinking of purchasing some swag, or already have, you might want to take a look at some of these TikToks below.

TikTok users claim that t-shirts and hoodies bought during Taylor Swift's Eras tour are being ruined in the wash.

On TikTok, Swifties have been complaining left and right about how their Eras tour t-shirts and hoodies have drastically faded after a single wash. While it's true that sometimes clothing can fade if not washed on the proper setting, even the fans who took the most caution are still running into issues. "When you literally washed your Eras tour merch inside out, on delicate, with cold water and parts still faded," wrote a teary-eyed TikTok user @mynamesren in her video.

Another user named @raighsunshine had the exact same experience after trying to clean her concert swag. "It's bad y'all," she said of the aftermath of her t-shirt. The avid Swiftie also pointed out that she has purchased other t-shirts from past tours and never experienced an issue like this before. "I do feel like this is something that Taylor Nation or somebody from Taylor's team needs to address," she ultimately concluded, as she begged fans to avoid washing their Eras attire at all costs.

Another user shed light on a different dilemma that she had run into with her Eras t-shirt. "Don't be dumb like me. Check your merch before you check out, wrote creator @marbar2 in her video. She panned her phone over her t-shirt to reveal that there were multiple light brown stains on her shirt. To make things even worse, she explained in her caption that she felt she couldn't put it in the washing machine without ultimately ruining it after hearing about the fading issue.

One user took to the comment section of her video to say what I'm sure we've all been thinking: "The fact that this is happening AND that the merch fades so quickly pisses me off."

One TikTok user contacted customer service:

Like many Swifties, TikTok creator @through_tylis_eyes had washed her brand new Eras t-shirt only to find that "it got ruined." She was encouraged by others to contact customer service. That said, she emailed taylorswift@umgstores.com and explained the whole situation, ultimately asking for either a refund or a new shirt. She was offered the latter. "They were so helpful, they were so amazing," she said of the customer service team.

However, as one TikTok user pointed out in the comments: "But then you can never wash it after wearing which is ridiculous of them." Another user claimed that Taylor's merch team should be fired because "this is so sad." And one fan shared how she previously ordered a cardigan from Taylor's website over two years ago and never actually got it.

