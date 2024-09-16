Home > News > Politics Alleged Attempted Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Son Speaks Out About His Father Ryan Routh was detained after he was found with an AK-47. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2024, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

On Sept. 15, 2024, former President Donald Trump survived an alleged second assassination attempt. The man who was taken in custody, Ryan Routh, is reported to have been a few hundred yards away from Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. when he was spotted with an AK-47.

Article continues below advertisement

He was shot at and, shortly after, taken into custody. And now, Ryan Routh's son, Oran Routh, has spoken out about his father and his known dislike for the former president. Oran spoke with Daily Mail to share that, although he isn't close to his father, he doesn't believe the reported assassination attempt is something his father would do, with no known prior criminal activity.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Routh's son speaks out about Trump's alleged attempted assassination.

Oran told Daily Mail that, like his father, he doesn't like Trump. In fact, he added, he believes that "every reasonable person" feels the same way. But he still can't see his father, Ryan, attempting to commit murder by assassinating Trump. According to reports, the secret service spotted Ryan at a chain link fence, shot at him, and later apprehended him on the I-95 freeway.

"He's my dad and all he's had is a couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," Oran told the outlet. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

According to Newsweek, an investigation into the reported attempted assassination is ongoing. "The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," the FBI told Newsweek.

Article continues below advertisement

What are Ryan Routh's charges in the alleged assassination attempt?

The FBI is investigating what is being called an assassination attempt. However, although Ryan was arrested and armed at that time, his exact charges have not been released. NBC News reported that in 2002, a man by the name of Ryan Routh was convicted for possession of a machine gun. Though it's unclear if this is a different man with the same name, as this criminal act is listed upon records under the same name but with potentially no direct link to the gunman in custody in connection with This incident against Trump.

Attempted #Trump assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, is from Greensboro, North Carolina. He had a wife (Lora Routh), a son (Oran Routh) and daughter (Sara Routh). He owned a company called United Roofing (2004). #RyanRouth #RyanWesleyRouth pic.twitter.com/CAMb0YHMUo — Machine Gun Belly (@BronxShamrock) September 16, 2024