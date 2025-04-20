“Dad Will Freeze to Death” — Mom Charges Family for Items They Forgot to Pack "Never been more impressed by a mom hack than this one." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 20 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jj_the_original

If you're a fan of the cartoon Bluey, then you might've seen the episode where the 2 cute Aussie Heelers head to the swimming pool with just their father, leaving mom at home. The Mama heeler urges them to consider all of the pool stuff they need to take in order to enjoy some time in the sun, which is quickly scoffed at by their father.

Initially, he doesn't seem all that concerned with "over-packing" for the swimming pool, writing off the items his wife is sure to pack as a string of superfluous stuff not needed to enjoy a sunny day in some chlorinated water. It doesn't take very long for both him and his kids to realize that he was very wrong. After a series of discoveries that force them to understand the importance of the seemingly unimportant items Mom packs, she shows up with the pool swag to save the day.

A TikToker named JJ (@jj_the_original) had a Bluey moment herself during a family trip to a Kalahari water park. In the video, she explains that her husband thinks she's always packing way too many things for their family outings. In order to prove that this isn't the case, she decided to make a proposition: everyone pack their own bags for the trip. Additionally, she stated that she did indeed pack items she thought would come in handy during the outing. However, if her husband or kids requests one of these items, it's going to cost them.

"Okay, so we're off to Kalahari, right?" the mom says at the top of the video. Her children, are sitting in the back of the car. One little kid sitting in a booster seat appears to have an activity book in her lap. The other looks like she's on a tablet.

After hearing their mother speaking and that she's recording a video, they look directly into the lens and perk up, both of them smiling into the lens. "I told you guys and I told Dad to make sure to pack everything you wanted to bring, right?"

Next, the kids say, "yeah," into the camera, still smiling in what seems like excitement for their trip. "I even helped you out a little bit and gave you some guidelines, right?" Again, the children agree with what their mother said. "OK," the woman says, before continuing. "So Dad always says Mommy overpacks."

Source: TikTok | @jj_the_original

She continues to reinforce her point, "tells me I bring way too much stuff. So, here's my plan for this trip. To ensure we didn't overpack, I just told y'all to pack yourselves." The kids agree with their mother, but with seemingly less enthusiasm than they previously exhibited just a few moments prior.

"But, in putting that stuff in the suitcase, I noticed there were some things that might've been missed. So, I packed them. Like a good mom would, right?" The kids, again, agree with their Mama. "But, if you need one of those things, it's gonna cost you," she tells her children.

"What?" they say, the smiles waning from their faces. "So, I don't want to mess with y'alls money cause I know you're saving." The younger daughter's grin returns to her face and she asks her mother what the cost for requesting one of these items would be and if "kisses and hugs" would be a fair form of payment?

Source: TikTok | @jj_the_original

Mom informs the child that this isn't the case but rather, "mom time." She then goes on to explain exactly what that means. "So, if you need an item out the bag, it's 20 minutes of mom time." As she says this, the younger daughter opens her mouth widely in what appears to be shock.

JJ delineates what "mom time" is. "Meaning when we get back home, whenever I want, I'll get 20 minutes of uninterrupted, leave mom alone, chill time." She then states that this is applied to "each and every item" that she packed for her kids.

Following this, JJ then goes on to list the types of items her kids may want to trade for mom time. "And the value of the items might go up depending on what they are. Like something small, like sunscreen, little one, right? Something big like a pool cover-up that you were even told to pack."

Source: TikTok | @jj_the_original

A wave of realization begins to wash over the children's faces, and it begins to dawn on them that they may not have been as thoughtful as they should have been when it came to packing their own items. "Or maybe a hoodie to keep you warm at dinner time."

Next, she pans the camera lens towards Dad, who, stone-faced, stares directly at the road in front of him, a big-stuffed animal tucked beneath his arm. JJ then goes on to state that the rules apply differently to Dad. She explained that if her husband wants any of the items that she packed, he needs "to pay cash."

"Cause Dad's got adult money. So Dad can pay cash for these items." Her kids then agree with their mother before she asks her kids if they "think that'll work for this trip?" Yet again, their girls voice their acceptance of mom's rules. "OK, we'll see how it goes and how much mom time I end up with at the end of the trip. Cause I have a good idea of how much it'll be."

Source: TikTok | @jj_the_original

Numerous commenters who replied to JJ's video shared their thoughts on her rules for the family trip to Kalahari. One person on the application remarked that, purely out of pride, her husband wouldn't ask her for the sweater she referenced no matter what.

"Dad will freeze to death before he asks for that hoodie, believe that!" It's an assumption that JJ's response was "beyond accurate." Another person speculated that JJ's family relied on her ability to plan for trips more than they realized. "She won 5 years of mom time and paid off a car," they quipped.

Source: TikTok | @jj_the_original