What to Know About the Tung Tung Tung Sahur Meme on TikTok and What It Actually Means By Chrissy Bobic Published April 17 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET

If you haven't seen the animated character who looks like a cylindrical piece of wood, spouting nonsense that involves the words "Tung Tung Tung Sahur" on TikTok, chances are you will eventually. But what does Tung Tung Tung Sahur mean, exactly? The phrase and the character have become widespread on the short-form video platform, even if some users are confused about what to make of it all.

Like all off-the-wall memes and TikTok trends, though, Tung Tung Tung Sahur has an origin story. It appears to have originated on TikTok in early 2025. While it's unclear how long the meme will be around, or what kinds of variations will come of it, the one thing that users are still asking is what Tung Tung Tung Sahur even means.

What's the meaning behind the Tung Tung Tung Sahur meme?

A TikTok user by the name of noxaasht shared a video that was presumably the first sighting of the Tung Tung Tung Sahur character in February 2025. In that video, the character is featured holding a wooden bat with a voiceover that explains who he is. The creepy AI-generated man made of wood and wielding a wooden bat is supposed to be a creature that comes out before Ramadan.

They explain in the video that if someone calls for the creature three times, but doesn't answer back, the creature will come to their home. It honestly sounds like a version of "Bloody Mary." Except, in this case, you have people all over TikTok coming up with other ways to make the Tung Tung Tung Sahur character creepier and creepier.

According to Islamic Relief U.K., suhoor (spelled differently than the TikTok phrase) is the meal that is eaten before dawn during Ramadan. Other users on TikTok have shared videos to explain that the lore behind this fictional character is that he is actually called Tung Tung Tung Sahur and he comes out if the word "sahur" is said three times.

Elsewhere, users have come up with other forms of lore. But what started as a creepy story in early 2025 seems to have graduated to full-on TikTok meme, complete with lore that has some younger users saying the phrase in real life too.

thread of john pork images and when they were posted from john pork's instagram (john.pork)



September 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Re4SXSR8DT — Hey1mJayd (@Hey1mJay) March 26, 2024

Tung Tung Ting Sahur is similar to Tim Cheese and John Pork on TikTok.

Although parts of Tung Tung Tung Sahur are said to be rooted in traditions related to Ramadan, some social media users have likened it to other brainrot memes like Tim Cheese and John Pork. Those are other seemingly nonsensical memes that have immediately unknown origins. Somehow, though, most kids know a little bit about them.