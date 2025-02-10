What Is the Brainrot Words List Trend on TikTok? Full Word List, Plus Meanings These words might not be the healthiest for your brain, but this trend is pure comedy! By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 10 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok@christine.choiiii

Remember when your parents would warn you, "Don’t listen to that, it’ll rot your brain," referring to songs, words, or readings they thought were literally harmful to your brain because they offered no benefit? These days, "brainrot words" aren’t about toxic content — they’re about phrases that serve no informative purpose but are highly addictive. And can you guess where brainrot words are used the most? Of course, TikTok!

A popular trend making its rounds on TikTok is the brainrot word list trend, and perhaps we can thank Gen Alpha and Gen Zers for making this one happen, as many of the brainrot words used in the trend were started by them. Here’s the rundown on the brainrot word list trend, how to join in, a full list of words to try, and a roundup of the best TikToks that prove why this trend is taking over. Trust us, you’ll want to see it for yourself.

What is the viral brainrot word list trend on TikTok all about?

Here’s how the brainrot word list trend on TikTok works: People are having their parents or family members read a literal list of brainrot words, many of which were derived from social media users. As the person goes down the list of words, those partaking in the trend must take a sip of water and try to keep it in without laughing, which then, of course, results in them spitting it out. If they crack a smile and subsequently spit their water out, they have to take another sip and try again.

Honestly, the results of the brainrot word list trend are priceless. Why? Because the family members reading the words usually have no clue what they mean and often struggle to pronounce them. Keep reading for a full list of the words people are using in the trend and their meanings.

A full list of the brainrot words used in the TikTok trend and their meanings.

The brainrot word lists vary depending on the person participating in the trend, but some of the most commonly included words are: Skibidi – References the YouTube Shorts web series Skibidi Toilet, created by Alexey Gerasimov.

Rizz – Charm or charisma, often related to flirting.

Level 10 Gyatt – A term describing a person with a large buttocks.

Baby Gronk – Refers to young football player Madden San Miguel.

Fanum Tax – Stealing food.

Sigma – A male leader or a highly successful man.

Bussin' – Used to describe something really good or delicious.

Fine Shyt – A good-looking female.

Rizzler – Someone with good game, particularly in flirting.

6-7 – A reference to Skrilla’s song "Doot, Doot" featuring G Herbo.

Crash Out – Someone who takes big risks and behaves recklessly.

Glazing – Over-praising someone.

Negative 1,000 Aura – Acting uncool or displaying cringey behavior.

Goofy Ahh – Silly or foolish.

Sussy Baka – Someone who is really hot.

Where the Huzz At – A slang version of "Where the hoes at?"

Cooked – Exhausted or in trouble.

Here are the best brainrot word list TikToks so far.

While some find the brainrot word list trend hilarious, others don’t quite see the humor in it. Maybe that’s because it’s not their parent reading the words!