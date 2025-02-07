Here’s What the Viral "6-7" Trend on TikTok Means and Where It Came From Looking for an explainer on the viral "6-7" trend on TikTok? Don't worry, we've got you covered! By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 7 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jesse.jn7

If you're an avid TikTok user, by now you've probably come across people referencing "6-7" in their videos, often paired with a song by Mexican and African American rapper Skrilla. But what does it actually mean? The phrase originates from Skrilla’s song "Doot, Doot" featuring G Herbo, where he raps, "The way that switch brrt I know he dyin'," followed by the now-viral "6-7."

In the track, Skrilla is referencing violence against local rivals, possibly making the term a coded reference within certain communities. On TikTok, however, the meaning has evolved. Users have taken "6-7" and turned it into a viral trend, using it in memes and videos that basically strip it of its original meaning. Here's how the phrase is being used and what it really means in the context of the song.

What does "6-7" mean on TikTok?

The lines "6-7" don’t carry a deep meaning in the viral TikTok trend — people are simply throwing them into their videos where they fit. For instance, several TikTokers have used the song when they score a 67 on a test, while others add "6-7" to their videos just because it works as a sound bite. One TikToker even overlaid the text "6-7" in a video as a joke about her height when someone asked how tall she was.

It seems "6-7" took off on TikTok, evolving into the so-called "6-7 trend," after TikToker @matvii_grinblat uploaded a video in December 2024. The clip paired commentary on LaMelo Ball’s performance with footage of him playing in the background to Skrilla’s "Doot, Doot."

The commentary notes, "I'm just realizing now that he literally moves like someone that’s 6'1"-6'2", except he's 6'7"," before immediately cutting to the part of the song where the lyrics say "6-7." You see? It just fits!

Skrilla's use of "6-7" in his song has an entirely different meaning from the viral trend.

While people are throwing "6-7" into their TikToks wherever the numbers seem to fit, Skrilla’s use of it appears to carry a different meaning. First and foremost, "6-7" likely references 67th Street in Chicago, which Skrilla may be affiliated with in some way.

Alternatively, he might be using "6-7" as a coded reference to death. In the lyrics where "6-7" appears, he raps: "Shooters stay strapped, I don't need mine / Bro put the belt right to they behind / The way that switch brrt I know he dyin’ / 6-7 / I just bipped right on the highway."

The phrase "switch brrt" is key here. Apparently, "switch" refers to a firearm, while "brrt" mimics the sound of rapid gunfire. Skrilla follows that with "6-7," which, if referring to East 67th Street in Chicago, is an area known for high crime rates and violence.

A quick Google search of the street — located on Chicago’s South Side — reveals a troubling history of violent incidents. On Dec. 21, 2024, two people were shot on East 67th Street, one fatally. Prior to that, in June 2024, two men were shot there as well, one of whom died. Unfortunately, crimes on 67th Street seem endless.