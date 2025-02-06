"Am I a Sunrise or a Sunset?" — Understanding the Meaning of TikTok's Latest Trend "Am I a sunrise or a sunset?" By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 6 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ericawmartinez

There are always so many new trends popping up on TikTok that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all! Some trends are hilarious, others are super clever, and some are downright disgusting. But one thing's for sure: They're all wildly different from each other.

Article continues below advertisement

One trend that's currently gaining traction on the platform revolves around the concept of a sunrise and a sunset. It might sound simple at first, but there's a deeper meaning behind it that has caught the attention of users everywhere. Here's what you need to know about the "sunrise or sunset" trend, including its meaning and why it's become such a hot topic on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the meaning of the "sunrise or sunset" trend on TikTok?

The origin of the "sunrise or sunset" trend on TikTok is still a bit of a mystery, but the earliest known reference dates back to May 2024. At that time, TikTok creator Mariely (@macjelly10) shared a slideshow that showcased a text exchange with her brother.

In the first image, Mariely asks her brother whether he thinks she's "a sunrise or a sunset." His response? "I think you're a b---h." Um, OK! The video quickly went viral, amassing over 10.4 million views at the time of writing. From this clip alone, it seems the "sunrise or sunset" TikTok trend involves people asking others whether they think they resemble a sunrise or a sunset. The typical question is, "Am I a sunrise or a sunset?"

Article continues below advertisement

@alebonadies what makes this even cuter is he had no idea i was recording 🥹 ♬ Evergreen - music <3

It might sound a bit strange, right? After all, what do "sunrise" and "sunset" actually mean in this context? Well, as it turns out, the terms aren't really defined in any strict way. The meaning behind them depends on how the person being asked explains their answer. So, it's all about the individual interpretation!

Article continues below advertisement

The "sunrise or sunset" TikTok trend produces a mix of heartwarming and funny videos.

Since it started, videos tagged #sunriseorsunset have flooded TikTok, bringing in a wave of sweet, heartwarming responses — but also some funny ones as well! For example, on May 16, 2024, TikTok creator Alessandra (@alebonadies) posted a video in which she asked her boyfriend, "Am I a sunrise or a sunset?"

He sweetly responded, "Definitely sunrise, because sunrise suggests a future, promise, and brightness. Sunset is dark. It's pretty, but you know that, inevitably, it's not gonna be there very long. But the sun rising means the rest of the day is gonna be sunny, so with you, the rest of my life's gonna be sunny because I have you.

Article continues below advertisement

One husband told his wife she's both a sunrise and a sunset, explaining, "A sunrise is amazing because it kind of marks the start of the day, and is energetic and kind of gets me going — like you do. But sunset is relaxing and equally as beautiful, and like, that calm energy and stuff ... I feel like you can be both."