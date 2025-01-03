"The Sunset Is Beautiful, Isn't It?" — The Bittersweet Phrase Is Making the Rounds on TikTok "I will use it soon." Yikes! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 3 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@triciahhhh

The sunset is undeniably one of the most beautiful sights in the sky, but it also marks the end of the day. Depending on how you look at it, this can be a good thing because, hey, you made it through another day, or a bad thing because maybe you weren’t quite ready to say goodbye to today. This concept is now inspiring the latest TikTok phrase, "The sunset is beautiful, isn't it?"

Article continues below advertisement

The meaning isn’t too far off from the real vibes we get from watching the sunset and witnessing the day come to a close. If you’ve seen this popular phrase pop up over and over again on TikTok, you’re probably wondering what it actually means. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. But just a heads-up, if someone recently slid this phrase into your DMs or texted it to you ... well, we're sorry.

What does "The sunset is beautiful, isn't it?" mean on TikTok?

"The sunset is beautiful, isn't it?" has become a popular phrase on TikTok that essentially means you have an appreciation for something, but you’re letting it go. Many folks on TikTok say it’s basically a way to say, "I love you, but I’m letting go."

Article continues below advertisement

So, if a boyfriend or girlfriend recently responded to your question about your relationship status with "The sunset is beautiful, isn't it?" — well, they might just be trying to let you down easy, suggesting they enjoyed their time together, but this is where you part ways. It's just another informal, almost poetic way to end a relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The phrase seems to be going viral, thanks to a brief text conversation that's now circulating in screenshot form. In it, one person asks, "So what's your decision?" and the other responds, "The sunset is beautiful, isn't it?" Naturally, this is followed by a confused "Huh??" and it’s easy to see why — it sounds more like something out of a poem than a clear answer to a question.

But the phrase isn't entirely new to TikTok like "Dior bags," even though it’s blowing up on the platform in January 2025. Back in 2021, a viral video featuring a guy crying helped define the phrase, racking up nearly 3 million views. While viewers had a hard time fully grasping the explanation, the video was enough to help us understand its meaning.

Article continues below advertisement

So, then what does the phrase "The sunrise is beautiful, isn't it?" mean?

While the phrase referring to the sunset isn't exactly the one you'd want to receive, the phrase "The sunrise is beautiful, isn't it?" is supposedly a better one. According to a viral TikTok uploaded by @ms.lykauradmirer, it means someone loves you and doesn't want you to leave.

Article continues below advertisement