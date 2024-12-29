Bethenny Frankel Coined "Dior Bags" on TikTok to Address This Controversial Topic "Basically no one knows about the Dior bags unless they are using this app [TikTok]." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 29 2024, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jasmina__marie

TikTok is a universe of its own. It has birthed dances, behaviors, and terminology that seem like they should only exist on the app, but they often spill into the real world (unfortunately). Much of the lingo you hear on TikTok doesn’t mean what you think it does, much like the personas many users present that don’t truly reflect who they are. Some of the most viral words and phrases on the app include "WLW," "hopecore," and "the lamp looks weird."

If you don’t keep up with TikTok’s constantly evolving language, you’ll quickly find yourself completely lost as you scroll through random videos that effortlessly steal precious minutes of your life. The latest phrase making the rounds? "Dior bags." And no, it’s not referring to Christian Dior’s iconic handbags. The term was actually popularized by someone widely known — Bethenny Frankel — but don’t worry, we’re here to fill you in on what it really means.

What does "Dior bags" mean on TikTok?

Bethenny began using the code phrase "Dior bags" in her videos as a substitute for the word "drones" to avoid getting banned. Drones have become a particularly sensitive and controversial topic lately, and some apps seem to restrict content about them — despite allowing R-rated material onto the platform.

If you’ve been keeping up with the headlines, you’ll know that several drones have been spotted in random locations, sparking discussion across various social media channels. On TikTok, however, videos mentioning drones are more likely to be hidden or deleted entirely. The sightings have been reported in North Jersey, other parts of the state, and even in places like New York and Florida.

TikTok’s algorithm appears to be set to detect words like “drones,” leading to videos being removed — or worse, accounts being banned. To outsmart TikTok’s algorithm, Bethenny cleverly began using the phrase "Dior bags" to talk about drone sightings and related discussions without putting her account at risk.

Bethenny Frankel says there are more advanced "Dior bags" that we haven’t seen.

In one of her TikToks, now part of her DiorTok content, Bethenny explains that the "Dior bags" (i.e., drones) people have been spotting "are the bags that have been released, but there are bags that are decades more advanced that we haven’t even seen."

The drones that are "easy to access" and visible enough to capture on camera are called “worker bees," while others that are "shiny" and "seem more special" are harder to identify, with Bethenny nicknaming them "queen bees." To clarify, she’s saying that while some drones are visible and easy to detect, others — much more advanced — are harder to spot and may look different from what we expect.

She goes on to explain that the "worker bees" and "queen bees" communicate through AI. She also mentions "alien bags," suggesting that science fiction might be real and that other, far more advanced beings could exist in the universe.