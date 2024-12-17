What Is "Low-Income White Girl Eyes" on TikTok, and More Importantly, Do You Have Them? "Do I have low income white girl eyes!?" By Jennifer Farrington Updated Dec. 17 2024, 5:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kittiesonskates

Females on social media are stressing in a major way trying to figure out if they identify with the latest viral term on TikTok: the "low-income white girl eyes" look. The name isn’t exactly flattering, after all, who wants to rock a look that screams low income? Not I!

At first, you might think low-income white girl eyes refers to tired eyes with dark circles, because, let’s be honest, if you’re working multiple jobs just to make ends meet and can’t afford luxury facial products, that could be the case. You might picture a woman who looks less than put together. But it turns out, you don’t have to be a girl or white to have "low-income white girl eyes." Here’s what it actually means.

"Low income white girl eyes" TikTok term explained.

Before you lose your mind over the "low-income white girl eyes" because your under-eye area isn’t up to par with Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber, breathe and relax. We learned that the latest viral term doesn’t refer to the "natural eyes," but instead, the look actually lies "in the makeup." So basically, you can achieve it or wipe it off! Whew!

TikToker Melody (@melodylauer780) came to the rescue with a helpful explanation and demonstration on how to achieve "the low-income white girl eyes" look after she came across a makeup artist who shared this insight. Here’s what the look involves and how to recreate it.

How to achieve the" low income white girl eyes" look.

Melody explained that, while she wasn’t doing a full face of makeup since it was late on a Sunday night, the look is fairly simple. First, pack on concealer underneath the eyes, all over the area. Then, take eyeliner and draw a thick, heavy line on both the top and bottom of your eyelids. “The more smudgy, the better,” she said. Next, apply blue eyeshadow above the black eyeliner in a line form.

Melody noted that it might be better to apply the blue eyeshadow first, followed by the eyeliner. After that, apply “some sort of white shimmer” to the top of the eyelid and pack it on generously. The final step is to apply mascara, but not just any mascara — go for super clumpy lashes. Basically, you're going for the opposite of applying mascara for a smooth, perfectly curled, and extended look. The more clumps, the better! Um, okay?

Now, although the focus is on the eyes, Melody also mentioned that to complete the look, the lips should appear a bit washed out so she blotted some concealer on hers to achieve this effect.

Based on Melody’s tutorial, we’re guessing the low income white girl eyes resemble the look of someone who woke up after a heavy night of partying with smudged makeup, caused by tears that dripped after throwing up. Too much?

A better description might be the aftermath of rolling out of bed and realizing you forgot to wash your makeup off the night before, with eyeliner and mascara now smudged in places they weren’t originally applied. Depending on how smudgy and clumpy we’re talking, it’s safe to assume these descriptions are accurate.

