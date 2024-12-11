What Does the New Acronym "DTB" Mean on TikTok? The Phrase and Trend, Explained People can't seem to agree on the DTB acronym's origins, but there's a surprising source. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 11 2024, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @baddies_midwestclub, @baggchaserrmo, @diamondthebodyy7

On TikTok, everyone has a different agenda. Some people are there to laugh, some people are there to cry, some people are there to relate, and others are just there for the money. Everyone needs or wants something different from the app, and there are ample content creators to provide for every single want or need.

Article continues below advertisement

For some, TikTok is just a place to go to watch and participate in viral trends. And just like the other things that call people to the app, there are ample trends to participate in. One trend, called the "DTB trend," has been taking over with people making their own videos to participate. But what is it? Here's what we know about both the origins of the acronym and the trend itself.

Article continues below advertisement

What does the acronym "DTB" mean when it's used on TikTok?

If you look on TikTok, one thing becomes abundantly clear: people can't agree on where the acronym DTB came from, or what it stands for. Some people say it stands for "Don't trust b---hes" while others insist it means "Don't trust boys." The trend is pretty self-explanatory, which we'll get to, but the acronym itself seems to divide people.

However, the consensus seems to point to the acronym having its origin in an unexpected place: the name of a reality TV celebrity. That celebrity, who goes by Diamond the Body (yes, DtB), is known for her music and for her feisty appearance on Baddies Caribbean.

Article continues below advertisement

Diamond loves to fight, and she also has a signature move, which spawned the trend people love to imitate. Filming herself from a selfie angle, Diamond pretends to squish the heads of people who annoy her, then plays it off like she wasn't doing anything if they notice.

Article continues below advertisement

The "DTB" trend might get you in trouble, so use it wisely.

And that's exactly what the trend has become on TikTok, although many people still seem blissfully unaware of the origins. Whether you're a "Don't trust b---hes," "Don't trust boys," or "Diamond the Body," believer, everyone can get in on the fun. Just be careful, because that friend you're pranking might not enjoy your skull-squishing antics. Air-squish with caution is what we recommend.

In one video posted to the app, a TikTok user who appears to be in class says she got her cousin with the DTB trend. But he notices mid-filming and yanks on her hair before she can complete her nonchalant brush-off. In another video, a girl explains that she was cursed out once her target noticed the squish. All over TikTok, people are #dtb hapless strangers who either know what's happening and get in on the joke, or walk away very confused.

Article continues below advertisement