"Who Needs Enemies When We Have Moms?" — Mother's Reaction to Daughter's Dyed Hair Infuriates Internet

A young woman dyed her hair without telling anyone in her family and decided to record her mother's reaction to seeing it for the first time. Abby (@abby.cogan215) posted the footage to TikTok, where it accrued over 378,000 views. Throngs of folks who responded to the video weren't loving the lack of support the girl's mom displayed upon seeing her blond to red transition, however.

Abby records herself entering her home's front door. She keys in the number for the house's electronic lock, which quickly opens. A large, brown fluffy dog with curly hair greets her as she enters the home. "Mama? Where are you?" she asks aloud.

Off camera, someone can be heard speaking as Abby walks through the house. She checks an empty room filled with couches to her right, before stopping in front of a bathroom with an open door. "Where?" she asks, responding to a voice.

Abby then begins to move throughout the house until she comes to a stairwell leading to a lower portion of the house. At the bottom of the stairs is her mother, putting a shirt on a hanger there are several other articles of clothing on the floor and numerous other hangers.

Upon seeing Abby, her mom gasps and then immediately rattles off a "Nooooooo!" that would make Darth Vader proud. "No, no, noooo," she says, closing her eyes while moving out of the frame of the camera. Next, she pops back into frame and then looks directly at her daughter.

"I hate it," she admits, just in case Abby couldn't tell from her initial reaction upon seeing her new hair color. The TikToker recording the video begins to laugh. "I love it!" she tells her mother.

However, her mother isn't convinced. She moves her head while insisting, "It's not you. It's just not you," she says in a voice that could best be described as if a pout could talk. Following this, her mother continues in the same cadence, explaining why she's so upset.

"You're so pretty blond, you're so pretty anyway, but." It's at this point where mom briefly hangs her head down and makes the decision to try and be supportive of her kid. "As long you like it," she says. But then she sighs and quickly brings up potential issues that could arise as a result of Abby changing her hair color.

"Do you know how hard it's going to be to get your blond color back?" she tells her daughter. Abby assures her that this isn't going to be a problem, however. "I don't wanna go blond for a while," she says. Support out the window, her mother reverts back to her true feelings on the style.

"I hate it," she says, her voice still drooping. "Thanks," Abby says tersely. "I'm sorry you want my ... you just, you knew I wasn't going to like it. You knew it ... and you're filming me," she says, looking directly into the lens of Abby's recording device.

"Mm-hmm," Abby says, off camera. Her mom closes her eyes and smiles. "What am I supposed to say?" she shrugs her shoulders and tells her daughter, "I'm glad you like it. Just a lot for me to ..."

At the end of the clip, the TikToker shows a still photo of her with her red hair, which is presumably how it looked after she walked into her home. Several users on the application castigated Abby's mother for being a party pooper.

"Who needs enemies when we have moms?" one person said, criticizing the TikToker's mother for her strong reaction to being surprised by her daughter's decision to dye her follicles. Another said, "Your mom needs a lobotomy," which Abby agreed with in the comments section.

"To be fair, everyone in my family would benefit from a lobotomy," she penned. Another wrote that they could understand why the TikToker didn't inform anyone previously as to why she decided to change her hair color, given her mom's response.

"Sadly her reaction is why you didn’t tell anyone before you did it. You look amazing!" they wrote, capping off their comment with words of encouragement. Another person who works as a hairstylist said that this is unfortunately a common reaction folks experience from their loved ones after getting a new 'do.

"As a hairstylist, I’ve seen so many mothers kill their daughters' joy about their new hair and it p--ses me off every single time," she wrote. Sometimes, however, the reverse can happen. Like this one Yahoo article where a mother shared how her 6-year-old daughter was dead set against her cutting her hair short.