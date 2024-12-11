“Let Me Know What Your Doctor Says” — Boss Asks Woman in Labor if She Can Make It Into Work "This has got to be illegal." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 11 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @itsjennygonzalez

If you need to call out of work last minute, emergency situations are probably the only excuses that are going to cut you not being able to make it into your shift. Like a family emergency. Or, you know, going into labor. This is what happened to a TikToker named Jenny (@itsjennygonzalez).

Article continues below advertisement

However, it appears that her former boss thought there could still be a chance she might want to come into work. She also thought that it wouldn't hurt to give Jenny a ring and put a feeler out there to see if she still wanted to come into work, as she "definitely" could have used her help. Jenny uploaded the voicemail to TikTok, where it went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views.

Jenny's video features a screen recording of her iPhone's voicemail screen. She plays the 45-second message from her boss in its entirety. At the beginning of the call, it seems as if the manager is calling to share her congratulations to the woman and bringing a child into the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsjennygonzalez

However, a text overlay on the screen of Jenny's video intones that there may have been an entirely different reason as to why her boss decided to ring her up in the first place. It reads: "Throwback to when I called into work because I was in labor and my boss called to say she was excited."

Article continues below advertisement

The on-screen caption doesn't even there, however as the TikToker says the call served a dual purpose: "/ask me to still come into work if contractions stopped." Throughout the video, Jenny's boss, Jamie, can be heard speaking.

"Hey Jennifer it's Jamie, just got your voicemail and saw your text. Um, it's kind of exciting!" she says, referring to the woman's news that she's going into labor. Jamie continues, "Hopefully you are doing OK and the baby is going to make his or her grand entrance and put you out of your misery."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsjennygonzalez

The TikToker's boss chuckles at that last bit where she references the discomfort those experience during pregnancy, especially throughout the later stages. "So you're not suffering," Jamie clarifies before continuing, "Let me know how things are going, and let me know what your doctor says."

Article continues below advertisement

It's at this point of the message, however, where her boss's phone call goes from a friendly and thoughtful check-in to a prying inquiry as to whether or not she'll still be able to come into work, despite having frequent contractions: "If at all you can work today and contractions like, stop and you feel OK."

Jenny's boss went on, stating that the pregnant woman's assistance would be greatly appreciated. "Let me know because I can definitely use your help. If not, I understand. I've been there, but just keep me posted OK? We're all very excited so let me know."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsjennygonzalez

To close out the message, Jamie sighs and says, "All right, well talk to you later, bye." The TikToker summed up her feelings about her boss's request in the video's caption, writing: "Workplaces like this aren't worth it."

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous TikTokers who responded to Jenny's video were appalled by her former boss's voicemail. One penned: "This is absolutely WILD." While another said that hearing a message like that would instantly have them seeking greener employment pastures. "The way I would’ve immediately quit."

Someone else thought that it was strange how Jamie, who sounds like she is a mother herself judging by what she said on the call, still thought it was a good idea to ring Jenny up and see if she could come into work despite going into labor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsjennygonzalez

"'I've been there,' then why are you calling?" the TikToker wondered. Several other folks thought that Jenny's boss' request was grounds for some type of action. One penned: "I would’ve sent that to HR." While another speculated: "This has got to be illegal."

Article continues below advertisement

There have been other instances that sparked outrage involving pregnant women in the workplace. One woman purportedly was asked to sit through a meeting despite going into labor. Initially, she chalked the contractions up to Braxton Hicks, "practice" labor pains that are usually not as intense as the ones women experience when they're actually about to go into labor and deliver their child.

However, this wasn't the case and despite experiencing intensifying contractions, she says, her boss asked her to stay at a work meeting, even though she was actively in labor.

Article continues below advertisement

There are also several legal cases involving pregnant women who sued their employers for discrimination and won. In 2008, one woman sued AutoZone after she was demoted from her managerial position and subsequently fired after getting pregnant. A "predominantly male jury" awarded Juarez $870,000 in damages.