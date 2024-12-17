What Does "OAT" Mean on TikTok? A Playful Spin on the Viral Term "GOAT" "OAT" is a playful twist on the viral term "GOAT" that is commonly used in the gamer streaming community. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 17 2024, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Slang evolves quickly on the internet, and TikTok is often at the forefront of that evolution. If you’ve seen the term "OAT" on TikTok or Reddit recently and wondered what it means, you’re not alone. A few weeks ago, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a comment describing someone as the “Best YouTube footballer oat.”

The Reddit discussion quickly spiraled into a mix of explanations and debates. Some users clarified the term’s meaning. Others argued over whether it was even worth calling it “new” slang. One Redditor admitted, “I knew it didn’t mean oats, but I never would have guessed the acronym. Am I getting too old to understand internet slang?” So, what exactly does OAT mean and where did this term come from? Keep reading as we take a closer look at it.

What does "OAT" mean TikTok? The gaming community has embraced it.

On TikTok, the term “OAT” stands for “of all time.” It is a playful spin on the more well-known acronym “GOAT” — “greatest of all time.” The term GOAT has been around for decades, particularly in sports culture, where legends like Michael Jordan or Serena Williams are often crowned with the title. OAT, on the other hand, feels more casual. It is often thrown around online to hype up creators, videos, or achievements.

While OAT isn’t exclusive to one niche, it has found a stronghold in the gaming community, especially on platforms like TikTok and Twitch. Gamers thrive on hyperbolic praise, humor, and competition, making terms like GOAT and OAT a natural fit.

For example, Wordle TikToker Kenny Haller — a popular gaming streamer in the Wordle community — refers to himself as the “GGOAT” (Greatest Gamer of All Time). He even wears merchandise with “GGOAT” on it. Kenny’s use of exaggerated titles reflects a trend where creators use GOAT and OAT to stand out and engage their audiences.

Reddit chatter reflects on the playful and over-the-top nature of the term. One user noted, “It’s worth mentioning that this term is used hyperbolically. It’s not intended to be interpreted as true.” In other words, when someone calls a creator the “Best YouTube footballer OAT,” it’s more about enthusiasm and celebration than a serious claim. Furthermore, the term is often someone’s opinion.

Why does "OAT" appeal to TikTok users?

The appeal of OAT lies in its lighthearted tone and internet-friendly simplicity. While GOAT often carries a serious connotation — especially when used in sports debates — OAT feels more flexible and humorous. On TikTok, users might comment, “This is the funniest video OAT!” or “Her outfit is the OAT, no question.” The casual exaggeration adds a layer of humor that fits perfectly with TikTok’s short-form content.

