TikTok Wants You To Share the Wealth With Accounts With Purple Tickets Not everyone on TikTok has a purple ticket on their profile.

By now, we all know what roses, galaxies, and other "rewards" do for creators on TikTok. Now, there is a new way to reward some users, even if they aren't official creators on the platform. But it only works if the user has a purple ticket on their profile, and not everyone has one when they open the app.

But what does the purple ticket mean on TikTok and how is it decided who does and doesn't get one? The important thing to remember is that it is all about compensating some users. Though there is still some mystery about how and why the purple tickets appeared and how long they'll remain on seemingly random users' TikTok profiles.

What does the purple ticket mean on TikTok?

The purple ticket is, in the simplest terms, a referral link. If you share the link associated with the purple ticket when you click on the ticket, and someone clicks that link to sign up, you are eligible for monetary rewards on TikTok. Existing users who click the link can help you get up to $10 per person who clicks the link. So in a way, there's no reason not to share the link and hope you get all the clicks that the daily limit allows.

But there is even more money on the line if a new user uses your link to sign up for TikTok and download the app. According to TikTok, each new user who signs up for TikTok with the link equates to $50 for you and $10 for them. The fine print does say there is a daily cap on how much you can make in rewards from your purple ticket referral link on TikTok.

New day, new limits!!



Drop your TikTok purple ticket links again!



I’ll post mine in the comments, it’s FREE money! pic.twitter.com/s23BjKc2HR — BritBrat (@BritBratTV7) December 10, 2024

But here's the kicker — it doesn't appear to be actual cash that you can transfer to your bank account. If you look at the details after clicking the purple ticket on your profile, you'll see that the money you earn for getting someone to sign up and the reward they get for being a new user can only be transferred for coupons in the TikTok Shop.

Why doesn't everyone have a purple ticket on their TikTok profile?

According to the purple ticket terms and conditions on TikTok, any user who is over the age of 18, a resident of the United States, and doesn't use a VPN is eligible for the rewards offered with this promotion. So technically, not everyone will see the purple ticket in the left-hand corner of their TikTok profile.

Who got the purple ticket on TikTok ? Send that 💯🗣️ so I can click it — aquarius. (@astoldbylesli) December 10, 2024